He has been a dominant force for the Waverly basketball team the past few years.
Now, Scott Woodring hopes to keep dominating games in the area as he has committed to play basketball at Mansfield University.
"They have a good education program," Woodring said. "A lot of teachers come out of there. I wanted to go somewhere I'm and a couple of my former teammates are there next year. I should be able to compete for playing time off the bat and maybe get some minutes next year."
Those former teammates were a big draw for the Waverly big man.
Graham Wooden of Oneonta, one of Woodring's AAU teammates, and Jon Ward, a former Waverly teammate are both on the team.
"It helped a lot," Woodring said of having Wooden and Ward on the team. "I have played a lot with Graham the past couple years. We played well together and I wanted to play with him so it worked out well."
Wooden is a guard and Woodring knows how important it is for a post player to have a guard he trusts on the team.
That's definitely reassuring for a big guy," Woodring said. "He throws in to me a lot and he uses me a lot. He will throw it in to me, he'll cut off me and I can kick it back out to him. We are both intelligent players when it comes to basketball."
To have two Waverly grads on the same D2 team is also special for Woodring.
"It's pretty awesome, it speaks about how good our program is at the high school level at Waverly, what coach (Lou) Judson does for the program. Two D2 players on one team in the same high school is pretty cool," Woodring said.
"It's going to be fun (playing with Ward), you see pictures of him dunking in games, it's pretty exciting. I've known Jon a while it will be pretty cool. He's a good player, he can jump, he can block shots, he can finish."
And, Woodring knows he's a player that he can lean on early in his career.
"He's a kid that I can go to and talk to and about without feeling shy around him, because I already know him. It will definitely be easier to learn things from him."
For Judson it's amazing to see two of his players at the same school.
"How ironic is it that with all the colleges and universities out there that those two would choose to go to Mansfield University," Judson said. "In 17 years of coaching I haven't had anyone who went on to play at the next level. I've had guys who could have, who went on in other sports, or didn't play, but to have two guys to go on and play at the D2 level in the last three years is pretty remarkable."
Judson is the fifth all-time leading scorer at Mansfield during his playing days, and he feels like the school is a good fit for his former high school standouts now.
"I know the coaching staff at Mansfield," Judson said. "Coach (John) Szentesy was a grad assistant when I played. I'm very familiar with the program. Right now they are struggling a little bit, they got hit with the injury bug the past couple of years. Jon Ward is going to be a senior and then Scotty coming in as a freshman. I think they will enjoy playing together and they may be fighting to play the same position some to."
Woodring has been a force on the court in high school. He averaged 26.3 points and 14.8 rebounds a game this year for the Wolverines. His junior year he was scoring 32.9 points with 16.9 rebounds before an injury cut his season short.
While transitioning from high school to college is tough, Judson believes Woodring is ready.
"It's extremely challenging and difficult transitioning from high school to college," Judson said. "The PSAC is extremely competitive, one of the best conferences in the country. There are D1 transfers and really good players. Everytime you step on the floor you are not usually the best player like you used to be in high school.
"He's going to transition well because he's so cerebral. He has such a high basketball ceiling, anything he lacks athletically maybe, he's going to make up for in intelligence."
And, Judson feels like going to a school that was invested in him, and wanted him, makes the fit even more perfect.
"Back when I was recruited by Mansfield, it's always nice to know there is a coach out there and a program out there vested in you," Judson said. "You feel indebted with them so you work hard trying to prove yourself to show they made the right decision in choosing me. It's nice that they followed him all along and have been through with him the thick and the thin."
Having a point guard he can trust makes the transition easier for Woodring as well his high school coach believes.
"I think that was probably one of the reasons he choose to go to Mansfield, because Graham from Oneonta signed there and Jon Ward was going there," Judson said. "Graham is a very good guard, who will have to prove himself to get minutes as a freshman, but as they go through their careers it's going to be exciting to see how they gel and play together."
For Woodring everything just felt right at Mansfield.
"The coaching staff are really welcoming, they made me feel comfortable, they almost treated me like family before I committed, that attracted me there," Woodring said.
With everything going on in the world it didn't hurt to be pretty close to home.
"A little bit, it's nice staying close to home if something like this ever happens again, you never know," Woodring said.
And, playing close to home means family and friends can watch Woodring play.
"It's definitely nice for them to be able to see it, it's pretty awesome, it's not like they are driving for a while for every home game, it's only an hour so it will be nice."
It's a tough time for recruits as you can't visit campuses right now, but Woodring already had an idea on where he wanted to go.
"I had a pretty good idea around this time when all this hit, I was down to two schools by now, if I was a junior, it would have been different," Woodring said.
In the end it was between Mansfield and Daemen College in Buffalo.
"I think just being able to possibly play as a freshman more so than at Daemen," Woodring said of what drew him to Mansfield. "At Daemen they have a big guy All-American, he'd be there a year. It would take more time to get on the court there."
Woodring liked how long Mansfield showed interest in him.
"They were always in contact with me," Woodring said. "Even this season to, after most of the games they would text me something just friendly, they checked in a lot and were reassuring."
For Woodring, the goal is just to bring Mansfield back to glory.
"I just want to help revive the program and bring it back to where it was," Woodring said.
And, Judson feels like Woodring, and Ward, can help the program in the future.
"Both those guys Jon, and Scott, are great role models, and I know there are a lot of youngsters that have looked up to them," Judson said. "Hopefully it motivates some kids that want to play college sports, this is something that is possible. Obviously you can't teach 6-8 and 6-6, but if you put in enough work, this is a possibility. For 17 years I have coached probably 10-11 kids on a team, that's close to 200 to 250 kids and I've had two go on to college. It's not easy and obviously the numbers are against you, especially with the type of basketball played in this area at a disadvantage to a degree, because it's not a big city. I don't think scouts look for basketball players in this area as well. But, it's such a great honor for those guys to continue their careers at Mansfield and hopefully pave the path for other guys to come."
