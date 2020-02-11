Scott Woodring had 42 points, 15 boards and four blocks as Waverly pulled away from Troy 83-50 in non-league boys’ basketball action Monday.
The Wolverines broke open a close game at the half, up 35-27, with a 23-9 third quarter run to secure the win.
Kaden Hollywood notched 12 points and six boards, Griffin Stein added eight points and six boards, Peyton Bowen and Kobe Decker had six points each, Joey Tomasso had five points and five assists while Ryan Lambert and Aidan Westbrook both scored two points. Jalen McCarty chipped in with three assists.
Ty Barrett had 22 points to lead Troy with Nick Williams netting eight.
Ethan VanNoy, Zeb Oldroyd and Devin Selleck had five points a piece, Caleb Binford scored three and Mason Imbt had two.
Waverly won the JV game 62-31 as Davis Croft had 18 points.
The Wolverines host Chenango Forks on Saturday with a 5 p.m. start.
Athens 67, Edison 58
Four different Wildcats hit double figures as they pulled out the non-league boys’ basketball win Monday.
JJ Babcock led the way with 21 points while Aaron Lane came away with 19. Damian Hudson had 14 points, Troy Pritchard scored 11 points and Mason Lister chipped in with two points.
GIRLS
Northeast Bradford 54, Sayre 22
Vicky Rought had 17 points and six boards as the Panthers earned the NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Monday.
Lauryn Jones added 11 points and four assists, Lindsay Moore had nine points, five boards and three steals, Loren Zook notched six points and four boards, Maisie Neuber had five points and three steals, Kayleigh Thoman scored four points and Alena Beebe added two points.
Emily Sutryk had 10 points to lead Sayre while Gabbi Randall added eight points and eight boards.
Jazz DeKay and Carrie Claypool had two points apiece as Maddi LaManna added six boards.
Wellsboro 64, Port Allegany 57, OT
Emma Coolidge scored six of her 17 points in OT to lead the Hornets to the non-league girls’ basketball win Monday.
Coolidge also grabbed 19 boards while Cathryn Brought had 25 points and seven boards. Bailey Monks added seven points and 11 boards, Kiyah Boyce netted four points and Jordyn Abernathy had one point.
Cowanesque Valley 56, NP-Liberty 18
Paisley Nudd had 17 points as CV picked up the NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Monday.
Kailey Wells netted 12 points, Abby Ackley had 10 points with MaKayla Vargeson scoring seven points.
Kylie Walker had six points with Kaitlyn Streeter and Megan Wattles adding two points a piece.
Ryann Upham and Jaclyn Nelson had four points each to lead NPL with Eva Rice scoring three points. Camryn Moyer, Elizabeth Ritchie and Sidney Landis had two points a piece with Kiersten Mitstifer netting one point.
Athens 45, Troy 26
Haley Barry had 25 points to lead the Wildcats to the NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Monday.
Kayleigh Miller added seven points and four assists, Rachel Stephens had five points, six boards and three assists, Caydence Macik added four points and five boards with Megan Collins netting two points.
Sydney Taylor led Troy with nine points as MaKenna Matthews scored seven. Hannah Zimmerman notched six with Olivia Call and Madison Vargas scoring two points a piece.
