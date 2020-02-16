WAVERLY- Scott Woodring scored his 1000th career point and 35 more, but it wasn’t enough to stop Chenango Forks from taking the win, 59-47, in Waverly on Saturday evening.
“It felt good at the moment but this loss has really deflated it,” Woodring, ever the team player, said about eclipsing the 1000 point mark. “Ever since middle school I think it was one of my goals I wrote down in health class or something. I mean, it’s an individual goal, but all of my real goals have been IAC, sectional titles.”
Woodring and head coach Lou Judson each said that Chenango Forks was one of the most physical teams Waverly has faced this season.
“It was a tough one, CF is a very physical team, we just didn’t match their intensity tonight,” Woodring continued. “We played hard but we just didn’t make smart plays. It is what it is. We just have to keep getting better, at least it wasn’t sectionals so we still have time.”
“We didn’t play well tonight,” Judson added. “Give credit to CF, they were physical with us tonight and we haven’t seen much of that this year.”
Judson, even in the loss that has playoff implications, was effusive in his praise for Waverly’s newest 1000 point scorer.
“It’s a huge honor for him and his family for all of the sacrifices that they’ve made over the years and what they’ve done for this community,” he said. “He’s very deserving in this honor. Everyone sees him out here playing basketball but he works extremely hard in the classroom and he’s an unbelievable unselfish human being. He’s been a pleasure to coach all of the years that I’ve had him.”
Woodring had some advice for any future Waverly basketball players trying to reach the 1000 point milestone.
“Stay dedicated and work hard. Never stop working in the offseason, hit the weight room. There’s a lot of things you can do. If you can go to bed every night and say I got better today then you did your job for today.”
Also scoring for the Wolverines were Aidan Westbrook with five points, and Ryan Lambert, Peyton Brown and Koben Decker each scored two.
