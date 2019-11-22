Things are a lot different for Trevor Woodruff this year.
The Wyalusing grad is still coaching women’s basketball. He’s still having success. The difference is now he’s doing it at the Division I level.
Woodruff is in his first year as the head coach of the Bucknell women, after coaching the Scranton women the past four years.
“It’s good,” Woodruff said. “At this level you get to do a little more of what you don’t at Division III, but what you love to do, which is coach. At D3 the calendar is a little more challenging, you don’t get to start until October. So we have been going really straight through since June for the most part. As a coach you love to be in the gym working with student athletes, so that part has been good. Certainly a lot of adjustments and we are still making some. Bucknell is a great place, the Patriot league is a great league to play in and I’m looking forward to the future.”
Nothing has really surprised Woodruff coming into the level.
He had an idea of what to expect, but there are definitely things he has had to get used to.
“I don’t think anything is a surprise,” he said. “I think the amount of in game adjustments that happen is considerable compared to what I’ve seen in the past. For the most part, I think my eyes were wide open on the way in and it’s everything I thought it would be.”
It’s also Division I basketball, which means a bigger recruiting pool to look at, but that can be both good, and challenging.
“When it’s free, it makes it a lot easier,” Woodruff said of scholarships in Division I sports. “The important thing remains the same and that is to get the right kids. It’s not just to go after the best player, it’s got to be the best player that fits at Bucknell. In every way, academically, socially and in terms of basketball, of course. That’s really the challenge of it, and that’s the science of recruiting. It’s not just to convince a kid to get a world class education for free, that’s easy. To try and get the right kids to do it is the challenge.”
One of the adjustments for Woodruff this year is getting to know a whole new group of players.
“It’s always a challenge, I went through this four years ago when I went to Scranton,” Woodruff said. “All you can do is work day to day to build relationships and be honest with them. Tell them the expectations, hold them accountable and over time those relationships grow.
“It doesn’t happen over night. We don’t share a lot of stories. Their stories I’m not in them and they are not in mine. So we need to have shared events, shared activities before we can bond. Every day that happens. There are some opportunities we are going to Puerto Rico. Just some opportunities maybe outside the gym where we can have shared memories and eventually they will be my girls.”
Adjusting to life in Lewisburg has been pretty easy for Woodruff, as the area is a lot like home for him.
“Lewisburg is great,” he said. “Awesome town, great schools for my son. Very supportive local fans who are ravenous about the Bison, they love them. They are so excited about the team, they have been great to our family and we have enjoyed ingratiating ourselves with the community and we look forward to a lot of years with them.”
With Bucknell in District 4, where Woodruff grew up and played sports, it’s fun for him to be back near home. And, he has District 4 legend Kelly Mazzante, a star at Montoursville, Penn State and in the WNBA, on his staff.
“Some of the Bucknell folks they did a double take when they saw the number of ticket requests from coaching staff and I tried to explain to them you have some local folks who have a lifetime of supporters who want to be here and want to be a part of it,” Woodruff said. “That’s a good problem to have. This is very similar to where I grew up. it’s certainly not a culture shock. I’m used to a quiet life, I love it and it’s a great place to race a family. Having Kelly here with me, it’s great.”
Woodruff knows the kind of background Mazzante brings to the staff.
“I always thought I was a pretty good high school player,” Woodruff said. “And, then you put my stats up next to her and I look like an intramural player next to what she did. Terrific player, the stats speak for themselves. But, she’s a terrific person, great human being. Our girls have embraced her and she has a lot of street cred, as they say, because of what she has on her wall and her resume. So, I look forward to a lot of years of it. I think we make a good team, the whole staff gels together.”
