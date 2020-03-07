It’s year one of Trevor Woodruff coaching at the Division I level.
And, the Wyalusing grad is wasting no time finding success.
On Friday the Patriot League named Woodruff their coach of the year after leading Bucknell to a 23-6 record and the regular-season league title with a 16-2 mark.
“It’s great,” Woodruff said. “It’s always nice to receive recognition for the work you do. Most important it gives the opportunity to recognize the people that do the bulk of the work around me, the assistant coaches and my players.”
While Bucknell has shined in Woodruff’s first season as coach, it wasn’t overnight success.
“Depends on how you define quick,” Woodruff said of the success. “You would like it to be immediate, it certainly wasn’t. We had growing pains and had to deal with a lot of change, not just in system, but in style and we lost come key players along the way this year. But, to be in the position we are in the first year, it’s a special thing. It’s a rewarding thing. The players deserve all the credit, they did all the hard work.”
There were some struggles early in the year, but Bucknell has been on fire down the stretch. They have won eight straight, and haven’t lost since the first day of February.
“I think we are playing pretty well at the right time of the year,” Woodruff said. “Over the course of four months we have proven we are as good as, or better than, any team in the league. But, that’s not enough. Sometimes you have to be the hottest team. Since Thanksgiving we are 20-2, that’s a pretty impressive mark for our team after a challenging start. They have come together since the Thanksgiving trip to Puerto Rico.”
That trip gave the team a chance to come together, and it’s showed since.
“I would point to that trip as a big growth for our team,” Woodruff said. “Both in absorbing and growing with the program we are putting in, and especially our relationships. It was the first opportunity we had to be together outside of Lewisburg, see each other in a different light, not just as players and coaches. It helped us grow more as a family. I think the Puerto Rico trip was very important to us.”
The growing into a team and family this year hasn’t been perfect, but it’s happening each day for the Bison.
“It hasn’t been flawless,” Woodruff said. “There are always bumps in the road, figuring out how to communicate with one another, figuring out how to motivate each individual person. We still aren’t at a point we are mistake free, I know I’m not. We have come a long way, there is a mutual respect between players and coaches. There is a strong bond in the locker room. When you can have some success that brings everyone together to.”
As the year has gone on everyone has gotten adjusted to their roles, and the success is certainly making things better to.
“I think the most important thing is as you go through the year people understand their roles,” Woodruff said. “For some folks it’s scoring points, for others it’s being an energy giver, everyone has done a good job taking care of and focusing on what they can do to help the team win. People aren’t looking around wondering why they aren’t getting more shots or more minutes. The winning helps all of that to.”
Now, the Bucknell women get to host the Patriot League Championships, with their first game on Monday. If they were to win the semifinals would be Thursday and a possible final would be Sunday.
“That’s the reward for having a good regular season,” Woodruff said. “We had this conversation with the team the other day. We deserve to be home for the work we have done, but it’s not a guarantee of anything. We just have to focus on what’s in front of us. When we get in the gym tomorrow for practice, how can we get better for today.”
While there are no guarantees, being at home helps.
“Absolutely, you eliminate the difficulties and challenges that come with travel,” Woodruff said. “There are a considerable amount of things you have to do to take a D1 team on the road. To stay in their regular beds, be comfortable in their surroundings, practice and play in their home gym, it’s a great reward. It certainly gives us an upper-hand, but it doesn’t guarantee us anything.”
For Woodruff, just getting more games with his team is the best part of starting the postseason.
“I am excited to have some more time with this group,” he said. “They have been a group that’s hung in through some challenging times, and you want to have as much time as you can with them. Every game you win is more memories for the group. The fact that it’s in the postseason is great. Hopefully 10 days from now we are climbing a ladder and cutting some nets, because I think this group is deserving of that. There’s a lot of work to get there though.”
