HERSHEY (PA) — Nick Woodruff’s strategy to win matches is simple. “Wrestle like a 152 pounder” the Wyalusing Ram says. After all, he was a 152 pounder last year. But, this year he is a 215 pounder.
Woodruff finished his career with a 4-2 overtime victory in the consolation finals at the PIAA championships Saturday. The win earned him a third place finish. The key to victory, as it has been often this season, has been wrestling like a lighter wrestler.
The bout versus Abe Keep from Girard started slowly with 0-0 first period.
In the second period, Woodruff opted to start in the bottom position. The decision did not play out well for Woodruff. He got hit with two stalling calls and fell behind 1-0.
When Keep selected down to start the third, Woodruff got his legs in quickly but could not get the turn. Eventually he got too high and gave up an escape. He trailed 2-0.
Woodruff admitted “It wasn’t pretty. That’s not what matters. I got the win.”
Trailing by two, on his feet, Woodruff began to ratchet up his attack. He got the match tying takedown on a pass-by attempt which led to flurry of action. Keep responded to the pass-by with a shot attempt. Woodruff defended the shot attempt and began a scramble. Woodruff ended the flurry on top and finished the period there.
Tied at four, the duo headed to overtime. Keep attempted a double leg takedown but Woodruff countered with a sprawl and initiated another scramble.
The scrambles are atypical of 215 pounders. But, Woodruff prefers to initiate funky situations. “If I wrestle like a 152 pounder, these big guys can’t hang with me. That’s where I thrive, in those scrambles.”
Woodruff gained control with 0:02 left on the clock. The takedown gave the senior the win and the third place finish at 215 in the PIAA AA State Championship.
