CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Former Athens standout Brian Courtney has put together a strong start to his redshirt junior season for the University of Virginia wrestling squad — and Friday night was his best performance yet.
Courtney, a two-time state champ at Athens, knocked off nationally-ranked Cole Matthews of Pittsburgh by a 3-1 decision on Friday. His victory helped Virginia pick up a 17-16 win over a ranked Pitt squad.
The former Wildcat had some experience against Matthews back in high school and more recently in college.
Matthews beat Courtney 3-2 in the 2015 PIAA state finals. The next year, Courtney would avenge that loss in the semifinals as he went on to make history, becoming the first wrestler to beat three returning state champs to win a PIAA gold.
In college last season, Matthews picked up a 4-3 victory over Courtney in a dual meet and then beat him twice in the ACC Championships, one a 7-6 decision and the second in sudden victory.
This time around, Courtney would use a third period takedown to secure a 3-1 victory in the 141-pound contest.
To get the match-winning takedown Courtney went away from his usual “funk” style.
“I was kind of sitting the corner and then we’ve been working on trying to score from there. Instead of going funk like I usually do, I just kind of baselined and what do you know, it worked,” Courtney said.
Courtney was thrilled to get the win over his longtime foe.
“Going back to middle school, after this one, I think I’m 2-6 against him, so it feels real good. He’s a really nice kid and I love wrestling him,” said Courtney, who will likely face Matthews later this month at the ACC Championships. “It was big and one of the reasons it was big is because, yea he beat me three times last year — he beat me 4-3, 7-6 and (in) overtime 3-1. All of them are so close and he guts them out and he (got) the wins, and I think flipping the script here is big.”
While Courtney was happy with the win, he knows he left some points on the table.
“My coaches were very happy, but they said ‘you could of scored more.’ And I was like ‘yea, you’re right, I could have.’ Next time we are looking for more points. We are looking to widen the gap. It felt good to get that one off my back but there were definitely scoring opportunities that I left on the mat,” he said.
Courtney got to enjoy his big win and the team’s upset victory with his parents, fiance and future father-in-law.
“It’s awesome. I mean I feel their support from anywhere but it’s just great to have (them here). Especially four people in the gym, everyone is cheering for you and I know all the parents and it’s great to have them all there but then you throw in my family and it’s just great to have the support,” Courtney said. “Last week they drove down eight hours, watched the match and drove eight hours back so they could go to see my little brothers wrestle. They are committed and it’s awesome. It’s a lot of the reason why I am where I am today.”
The Athens grad is now 6-1 on the season, including his impressive win over Matthews and a tight loss to three-time NCAA Qualifier and former third-place finisher Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State in mid-January.
Courtney believes one big difference this year is that he is a “bigger” 141-pounder.
“I think the difference overall this year is I don’t weigh anymore than I did, but I’m a year older, I got another year of weight training and I feel stronger,” Courtney said.
The Athens grad has also become more confident this year and that has allowed him to wrestle with a better mindset.
“I also have a lot more confidence in myself. (My) coaches believe in me. I believe in myself and my family and everyone I love believes in me. It’s really freeing that these people are believing in me and they don’t care if I win or lose. That’s not what it’s about. They just care that I go out there and put out the effort. Once I realized that, it’s not the wins and losses, it’s just how I compete and there’s nothing more freeing than that,” he said.
Courtney found a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic — it allowed him to work on his strength in the offseason.
“Obviously no excuses, but I was definitely weaker last year than a lot of the guys I faced. I think that that was one of the big areas I improved in and quarantine helped with that, not really helped but it was kind of a silver lining. At the beginning when I couldn’t really do anything, all I could do is run and lift. I couldn’t practice with anyone at the time,” Courtney said.
“We weren’t allowed back to school until August, late August, pretty much September, so I was home for a good seven months which is the longest I’ve been home by three times since I started college,” he continued. “We quarantined between my house and my fiance’s house and we both have full gyms in our basements, luckily. I was lifting quite a bit. They sent us the program and I actually got back with (my former trainer) Jim Smith and got to work out with him a few times which was awesome.”
When Courtney heads to the ACC Championships on Feb. 28, he will possibly get another shot at Wilson and could also get a rematch with Matthews — and he believes he’s ready.
“Like I said, at ACCs (last year) I wrestled Cole Matthews first round, I lost to him 7-6, great match. He got off to an early lead and I kind of came back and ran out of time. And then (we wrestled again) and he scored in overtime in a position that I’m usually the one scoring. And that was to go to nationals. It was kind of like ‘oh crap, we’ve got to fix that.’ And we did, we fixed a lot of things,” Courtney said.
“Same thing last year with Tariq in the dual, I lost to him 8-5 which is a close score, but I didn’t almost win. I wasn’t that close to winning, I just barely lost. This year, if I rode him for 10 more seconds I win the match ... I think next time will be a different match, hopefully. He finds a way to win a match, he’s a winner. That’s what winners do and that’s what I’m working on right now.”
While Courtney is focused on his season and preparing for a run to the national tournament, the former PIAA champ has also made sure to tune in to watch his brothers compete for his alma mater.
“I love that. You bet I’ve been watching all the Athens matches. I’m screaming at the camera. I get way too into it, I shouldn’t,” Courtney said with a laugh.
Courtney’s brother Josh is a freshman, while Jake is in his second season with the Wildcats.
“Josh is coming in and (getting) confidence, and I think once he gets more confidence he’s going to surprise some people. That kid knows how to wrestle. This is his first year and it’s awesome that he’s getting all these matches in and he’s getting to start, and even the exhibitions when there’s not a (varsity) match. That’s big for him. It’s awesome that the coaches are putting together a full season in this condensed season,” Courtney said.
“Jake, oh man that kid is crazy. He’s exciting and crazy — you know a live by the fire, die by the fire thing,” he continued. “I think he can flip some of the losses that he had when he needs to. I tell him every time, I say ‘You wrestle like that (and) you can’t help but get better. You’re wrestling positions that a lot of people don’t get in and if you fix the areas you’re making mistakes in then you’re going to get better. And you are making mistakes because you’re trying to do stuff and that’s how you get better.’ If you go out there and you lose 3-2 or win 3-2 but you didn’t do anything, you can’t get better from that. You have no where to go from that. But if you lose 13-11 or something like that, yea the loss sucks but it doesn’t mean anything, not right now, so I think he’s coming into his own.”
Courtney was also excited to see his former teammate AJ Burkhart earn the starting spot for Lehigh University.
“The Athens (wrestling) family, we were all real close. We all grew up together. He was (originally) from Waverly, but even the Sayre kids and Athens kids we were all just real close because we grew up together in this little contingent. All of our families are close. AJ is awesome. I’m super excited to see that he got the spot,” Courtney said.
The Virginia wrestler believes Burkhart could make some noise later this season.
“Once he gets some matches under his belt I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people too because that Lehigh room is great. The Lehigh coaches are great and he’s an awesome competitor and he’s going to do really well,” he said.
Courtney and the Cavaliers will take on Duke this evening. The match can be viewed on the ACC Network.
COURTNEY NATIONALLY RANKED
After his big win over Matthews, Courtney is now nationally ranked for the first time in his collegiate career.
The redshirt junior broke into the rankings at 16th in the nation at 141 pounds.
Courtney is 6-1 on the year, falling only to Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State 8-6. Wilson is a former NCAA third-place finisher.
Courtney is a captain on this year’s Virginia team.
MORE COLLEGE NOTES
For the second time this year a local athlete cracked the starting lineup for Division I Lehigh.
Athens’ A.J. Burkhart got into the lineup this year for the Mountain Hawks and now Troy graduate Sheldon Seymour has made his debut in the dual meet lineup.
Seymour dropped an 8-2 match against Michah Roes of Binghamton as Lehigh beat No. 25 Binghamton 19-16.
Seymour then got his first career victory and fall with a pin over Brandon Mercado of LIU. Lehigh won the match 46-0, their first shutout since beating Bloomsburg in 2016.
Seymour is 1-3 this year and Burkhart is 1-1 on the season.
Sullivan County’s Dylan Ammerman has yet to get in a match this year, but is 6-9 on his career for the Mountain Hawks.
This year teams are getting a chance to have wrestlers compete in extra matches on the day of their dual meets.
Wyalusing graduate Creighton Edsell is off to a strong start for No. 3 Penn State in extra matches, starting the year 4-0.
Against Wisconsin the Wyalusing graduate won by major decision 12-2 over Seth Vosters at 174 pounds.
Edsell wrestled twice against No. 16 Northwestern, winning 3-2 over Jon Halvorson and 9-4 over Jadon Martin at 174 pounds.
Edsell beat Robert Detars of Indiana 10-5 at 174 pounds.
POSTSEASON DRAWING NEAR
It is already nearly time for the wrestling postseason to begin.
Athens hosts the North Section Tournament this year and it will take place on Saturday, Feb. 13. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. and the consolation and championship finals will start around 4 p.m.
The teams in the North Section are Athens, Canton, NP-Liberty, NEB, Sayre, Sullivan County, Towanda, Jersey Shore, Williamson, Wellsboro and Wyalusing.
The Central tourney will be held at Montgomery that day and the South will be held at Shamokin.
One week later on Feb. 20 the District tournament will be held at Williamsport High School. The elimination rounds begin at 9:30 a.m. after the coaches meeting at 9 a.m. Quarterfinals will be at 10:15 a.m. and the semifinals and consolation quarterfinals take place around 12:30 p.m. The consolation semifinals will be around 2:30 p.m., there will be a coaches meeting at 4 p.m., the parade of champions at 4:15 p.m. and the 5th and 6th place bouts, the 3rd and 4th place bouts and the championship finals will all be at 4:30 p.m.
Regionals will be on the 27th also at Williamsport.
Coaches meeting at 9 a.m., quarterfinals at 9:30 a.m., championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 11:30 a.m. Consolation semifinals at approximately 1:30 p.m.
Coaches meeting at 4 p.m., parade of champions at 4:15 p.m. and championship and consolation finals start at 4:30 p.m.
The Super Regionals will be on March 6, with details to be announced.
IAC SET TO BEGIN
Things are a bit different with the IAC this year.
Edison is in the league with a team in the division and Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen’s co-op are in a division with Tioga, Waverly, Owego, Newark Valley and SVEC.
All seven teams will wrestle each other once, going twice a week on Saturday’s and Wednesday’s.
While there is no state events this winter in New York, there is some hope for some sort of divisional championship.
The schedule is as follows: Saturday, Feb. 13: SVEC at Edison; Newark Valley at Waverly; Tioga at O-M: Bye: Owego. Wednesday, Feb. 17: Waverly at Tioga; O-M/WG at SVEC; Edison at Owego; Bye: Newark Valley. Saturday, Feb. 20: Tioga at Owego; Newark Valley at Edison; Waverly at O-M/WG; Bye: SVEC. Wednesday, Feb. 24: Owego at SVEC: Edison at Tioga; O-M/WG at Newark Valley; Bye: Waverly; Saturday, Feb. 27: SVEC at Waverly; Tioga at Newark Valley; Owego at O-M/WG: Bye: Edison. Wednesday, March 3. Edison at Waverly; Owego at Newark Valley: SVEC at Tioga; Bye: O-M/WG.
TEAM OF THE WEEK:
This may seem like an odd choice, as they don’t have a full roster.
But, let’s give a little credit to the three-person lineup that the Northeast Bradford Panthers have this year.
The Panthers wrestled Loyalsock, Hughesville and Jersey Shore at a Hughesville quad. Both Jack Shumway and Kenric Ricci had a pair of pins in the three matches.
Shumway had a major decision and Ricci had a pin, while Kamden Ricci got a forfeit win against Troy.
Kenric Ricci got a 20-second pin against Wyalusing.
This year only four wrestlers have wrestled for the Panthers, but the team has a pair of 10-win wrestlers.
Kenric Ricci is 10-3 on the year and Shumway is 10-6 on the year.
WRESTLER OF THE WEEK:
Sullivan County graduate Nathan Higley wrestled Montgomery’s Conner Harer in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers.
Higley, a returning state medalist, who is ranked fourth in the state, beat Harer 2-1 in the ultimate tie-breaker. Harer is ranked ninth in the state.
Higley went unbeaten for Sullivan County at the MACC Duals and he is unbeaten on the season.
MATCHUP TO WATCH:
The North Section Tournament is Feb. 13, and we will look ahead to that in next week’s column.
Before then Canton could return and face Montoursville on Feb. 9.
The Warriors are set to return at the end of this week, and start practicing, before being able to return to the mats next week.
The Warriors feature state qualifiers Hayden Ward (6-0) and Derek Atherton-Ely (7-0), along with Isaac Landis (5-2 on the year), Miah Lehman (5-2), Bailey Ferguson (7-0), Hudson Ward (7-0), Riley Parker (6-0).
Montoursville is led by Cael Crebs (14-0 at 189), Brandon Wetzel (9-1 at 113), Dylan Bennett (9-0 at 215), Lane Stutzman (7-1 at 285) and Isaac Cory (9-1 at 172). Cory started his career at Troy. It’s possible Atherton-Ely and Bennett could meet at 215. Atherton-Ely was a state qualifier a year ago and Dylan Bennett was a state runner-up a year ago.
