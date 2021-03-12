For Nathan Higley every match, every week has been leading to one moment.
The Sullivan County senior has accomplished a lot over the past four years.
After Friday he will be a three-time state medalist, he was fourth last year.
He’s Sullivan County’s first state medalist, and he’s the school’s all-time wins leader with a record of 135-15 on the year.
He has lost a total of three matches the past two years, going 64-3 in that stretch.
He won district and regional titles this year, and is now in Hershey, guaranteed of a state medal at 145 pounds.
But, for Higley the goal all year has been the same, win a state title.
The Griffins senior, who will wrestle at George Mason next year, is three wins away from that goal and will open his pursuit of a title on Friday.
“It’s very exciting to be able to go back to the Giant Center Arena,” Higley said.
Knowing that everyone has a state medal already takes some pressure off, and Higley knows it also may have some kids wrestling more loose.
“It takes a lot of pressure off everybody getting a medal,” Higley said. “I think it’s going to open a lot of matches up.”
Higley is the second seed out of the east super regional and he will take on the third seed from the west, Cooper Warshel of Richland, who is 19-2 on the year. Warshel was eighth in the state a season ago.
The winner of Higley’s first match takes on the winner of second-seeded Kaeden Berger of Reynolds and Noah Frack of Brandywine Heights. Berger, like Higley, is making his fourth trip to states. Like Higley he will win his third state medal this year, and he was fifth last year.
If Higley gets to a final there is a good chance he’ll run into a familiar face. Levi Haines of Biglerville is the top seed. He is 27-0 on the year. The junior made the state final his first two years in high school, and he pinned Higley a week ago in the super regional final.
“Tough match last week but new week start fresh and go get after it,” Higley said.
It’s been a different season for wrestlers.
They often have wrestled with no, or few fans in the stands. A week ago Higley noticed how different the atmosphere was at Super Regionals, as in normal years those matches are early rounds of states in front of a packed house in Hershey.
While it won’t be a packed house, there will be fans in the stands on Friday. And, the best kids in the state will be on the mats in the Giant Center.
For Higley it will be fun hearing the fans and seeing the atmosphere, but once the match starts, he is going to be focused only on his opponent.
“It will definitely be a different environment and be more exciting,” Higley said. “People are actually there to create some noise and everything, but I mostly just block it out and try and wrestle my match and listen to my coaches.”
BRADLEY RETURNS TO HERSHEY
Athens junior Gavin Bradley will return to the Giant Center in Hershey on Friday morning for his third trip to the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships.
The last two trips resulted in sixth-and-seventh place medals for the Wildcat. Now, he’s looking to climb the podium a few more steps.
Bradley enters the 113-pound bracket as the third seed and will face Bentworth freshman Chris Vargo, who comes in with a 17-1 record as the West Super Regional third-place finisher.
“Just score points like my coaches are telling me to do. Just (improve) on what we do in the room every day and advance and keep going,” Bradley said on his mindset heading into Friday’s state tournament.
Bradley, who is 38-1 on the year, picked up his first loss in last weekend’s East Super Regional final against now top-seed Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area.
The Athens junior beat Pepe the week before in the Northeast Regional final, but in last weekend’s match it was the Wyoming Area sophomore getting the win — although in controversial fashion.
Bradley would give up a takedown in the opening seconds of the match. The Athens wrestler scored an escape midway through the period to cut the Pepe lead to 2-1.
Pepe took down to start the second and would hit a quick switch to score a reversal and take a 4-1 lead. Bradley escaped with 1:15 left in the period to make it 4-2.
Bradley tied things up with just under a minute left in the period with a takedown. He then immediately cut Pepe loose to make it a 5-4 lead for the Wyoming Area wrestler.
The Athens standout was in deep on a shot with 30 seconds left in the second, but it would be Pepe who came out with points as he got the takedown with 17 seconds left to make it 7-4.
“At the end of the second period we were really switching the momentum. If we finish that takedown at the end of the second period like we should of, we’re up going into the third period and we have choice,” Athens coach Shawn Bradley said.
Bradley chose the down position to start the third and quickly stood up but was then sent back to the mat by Pepe and landed on his head.
That would bring an illegal slam call which gave Bradley one point to make it 7-5 — but it would also take seven minutes for the athletic trainers to determine that the Athens wrestler could continue.
The Athens coach felt like the seven-minute break was huge for Pepe, who appeared to be losing steam — taking his time to get back to the center multiple times in the second period. On the other hand, Bradley sprinted back to the center every time they went out of bounds.
“Six or seven minutes that it took to assess him, that kid was broke and he got his wind back, but it is what it is,” Coach Bradley said.
Bradley was allowed to continue and would get an escape to cut the lead to 7-6 with 1:43 left in the third.
The Athens junior was never able to get the match-winning takedown he needed and would eventually give up a late takedown to fall 9-6.
“It’s just like any other loss. You never want to lose, but it happened,” Gavin Bradley said before practice on Wednesday. “I did some things wrong, but it wasn’t all me. I think with the slam call and everything ... It was a lot like the district finals (last year) losing to (Muncy’s Scott) Johnson. (I) just need to come back.”
Last week’s Super Regional was really the first couple rounds of states, but if Bradley would have lost in an early round of states in a normal year he would be out of state title contention. However, with a fresh start this week, he has already secured a state medal (all eight qualifiers will medal) and his main goal is still in play.
“I like how they did the first step and now this so you don’t go to the big show and then you’re like ‘Oh man, I’ve got to win (to place).’ That is a little bit better, but it is what it is and (I just need to) keep on working,” Bradley said.
His goal for this Friday’s state tournament is pretty simple.
“Win,” he said.
COURTNEY EXCITED FOR NATIONALS
University of Virginia junior Brian Courtney had a chance to lock up a trip to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships two weeks ago at the ACC Championships.
The Athens grad would stumble in the third-place bout at 141 pounds, losing to Pitt’s Cole Matthews 14-5 and coming up one spot short of an automatic bid to nationals.
That left Courtney’s ticket to nationals in the hands of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Committee.
While a lot of wrestlers were hoping to see their names called, Courtney was confident he would get an at-large bid — although some of that hubris was intentional.
“I was pretty confident and I was kind of, maybe really confident about it on purpose because I didn’t want to worry about it,” Courtney said. “If I thought there was any chance I wouldn’t get one, I would be freaking out about it and it would kind of dominate my life. That’s just kind of how it would be. It means a lot to, you know, reach my goals ... You can’t win the tournament if you don’t go to the tournament. It’s pretty hard to win it if I’m not there.”
“In my head, I really felt like I was going to get one and that worked out for me because I didn’t really think about it twice until it came out,” he added.
In the end, Courtney’s confidence about making the national tournament via a wild card selection was justified. FloWrestling said he was a lock even before the committee announced the picks on Tuesday — and Courtney was on the list.
“It was exciting ... definitely a relief. I did feel like I was going but it was still different actually knowing that I was officially going,” Courtney said. “It was exciting seeing that my teammate Vic Marcelli got in (with a wild card) so we’ve got eight going.”
The eight Virginia wrestlers qualifying for nationals is the most for the program since 2014.
“With the EIWA getting all the bids, it was kind of a tougher year to qualify so I think it says a lot about where our team is this year. Eight is the most we’ve had in a long time and the ACC is tougher than it’s ever been so we’re trending upwards for sure,” said Courtney, who won two state titles at Athens.
Courtney will also join an exclusive club of Athens High graduates who have made the trip to nationals, including David White and Derrick Morgan in recent history and, of course, 1991 national champion Paul Keysaw.
“It feels awesome. I’m really exciting about it and I don’t think I’ll be the last one. I think there’s going to be a lot more coming up. I hope AJ (Burkhart) and you know, truthfully, we had Kaidon Winters (qualify and place at D3 nationals). I may be the first one (to qualify for) D1 (nationals) in a while, but Athens as a whole has been pumping out a lot of really hard-working and talented guys, so it’s exciting to be a part of that group,” said Courtney.
Courtney is the No. 20 seed at 141 pounds and will open his national tournament against No. 13 DJ Lloren of Fresno State next Thursday morning.
Courtney said he hasn’t watched film of Lloren. His coaches will likely check out some tape on the Fresno State wrestler, but really the Athens grad is working on fixing his mistakes and just improving every day.
“At the very least, (my coaches) will break it down and let me know what to be ready for and what to work on, but really we’re going to work mostly on my mistakes and where I’m good because it’s not just one match at the national tournament. You can’t look past anyone, so if we just focus on me that will prepare me for the national tournament as a whole,” he said.
Courtney has some lofty goals for nationals — both for himself and the entire Virginia contingent.
“I’m trying to win. We’re trying to walk away with at least eight podium finishes for the team. I think we’re really looking to surprise some people,” Courtney said. “We’ve been good before, but this year I think we’re going to be next level and I’m really excited to go out there with my team and I think we’re all really looking to turn some heads.”
