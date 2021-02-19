It was a different year at sectional wrestling.
Wrestlers stepped up on the podium, got their medals, but their friends and family weren’t in the stands to watch.
While Clay Watkins father wasn’t in the stands last weekend, he certainly knows the feeling of Watkins being a sectional champ.
Clay was a 2021 North Section champion. 32 years earlier his father Bob was also a North Section champion. Both father and son wrestled at weights that would be the same with today’s weight system.
The pair become the third set of father and son in Towanda history to be North Section champions, joining George Ellis (1965) and Kirby Ellis (1991) and Ron Forbes (1990) and RJ Forbes (2011).
“They both concluded undefeated dual meet seasons their senior years as well,” Towanda wrestling coach Bill Sexton said. “That’s the first time we had a father and son have undefeated dual meet seasons senior year.”
While parents couldn’t be in the stands last weekend, Clay and his father now have something they can share.
“When they couldn’t come to watch you, it’s a nice thing to share as a family,” Sexton said.
It’s been a different season for sure, but for Watkins it’s been a special one as he is a sectional champion.
“It’s crazy, we are used to going to multiple tournaments, dual meet tournaments, and we can’t do most of that this year,” Watkins said. “Just dealing with injuries, dealing with guys not wanting to wrestle, it was hard.”
Everything was definitely difficult, but after football season Watkins was pretty used to it.
“It sucks, but we went through the same thing in football, so I was used to it,” Watkins said.
While the season was tough, Sexton is happy to see that it ended with both Watkins and fellow senior Alex Perez headed to districts on Saturday.
“Our kids worked really hard this year,” Sexton said. “We had some things happen this year, as did everybody. That didn’t give us quite the chance to be the team we could have been this year. But, for the kids that stuck it out and worked hard all year it’s a nice end to the season, especially for these seniors.”
For Sexton it’s special to see his senior get to this point in his career.
“I feel very, very, very happy for Clay,” Sexton said. “He’s worked very hard from the time he was a freshman. He’s been a contributor sophomore, junior and senior years on varsity. He wrestled junior high as a freshman. He just worked real hard to get to this position and it’s a great way for him to begin the postseason of his senior year.”
This year’s postseason is a bit longer than normal with a super regional after regionals. For Watkins he will now head to districts and try and make his way through the postseason.
“It’s going to be a little tougher than normal, but I’m going to have to push through and do the best I can do,” Watkins said.
Sexton knows that Watkins is capable of doing big things this postseason.
“The sky is the limit right now,” Sexton said. “You want to keep going, you want to keep moving on and next week be one of the top five and move on. Going in as a top seed you have a little bit of an advantage because guys are going to have to wrestle before they get to you.”
STATE TITLE DREAMS
For Nathan Higley being on the top of the podium at sectionals was nice.
But, he has much bigger goals this year.
The Sullivan County senior is hoping to finish his year atop the podium at Hershey.
“I am just looking at it one match at a time,” Higley said. “I’m glad I’m wrestling and glad we are able to have a season and just getting ready to get to states.”
A year ago Higley won a state medal, but this year the focus is on winning gold.
“Every day I wake up and I look at it, I have a poster on my wall and above me on the ceiling,” Higley said.
Already he is Sullivan County’s first state medalist and earlier this year he became the school’s career wins leader.
Now he has a chance to complete the trifecta for the Griffins.
“It would be pretty sweet, but we are focusing on what we need to practice on,” Higley said.
Things have been different this year with the shortened season, and less big tournaments to go to.
“It’s a lot different with the season,” Higley said. “Our coach Mr. Hembury definitely amped up the season from last year, so we did get some good matches in.”
Higley heads to Williamsport this weekend for district wrestling.
“I am excited to see what next week brings and hopefully get some good matches there,” he said.
LIKE BROTHERS
Williamson has both their 215 and 285 pound wrestlers headed to districts this week.
While the two are workout partners, their friendship goes beyond that.
285-pounder Kade Sottolano and 215-pound wrestler Mike Sipps both head to districts on Saturday.
“Actually Mike is like my brother,” Sottolano said. “We live together. He’s a great guy. He works hard, he’s fast, he helps me stay in shape and when I’m wrestling these bigger guys it helps because they are slower than Mike.”
In a year where kids have been spending more time at home, having another star wrestler in the home with you makes things a lot easier.
“In the basement we got some good workouts going,” Sottolano said. “We work out in there, and he’s a pretty strong kid so it’s good.”
The two wrestlers have helped make each other better this year.
“Mike is a big part of why I’m here,” Sottolano said of being a sectional champion. “He always gives me a good practice partner and I don’t have to worry about getting good workouts in.
“We do everything together, he’s a great guy, a great friend, he’s literally my brother, so it’s good”
For Sottolano as he heads into districts he just wants to wrestle his best.
“I’m excited to just wrestle hard and improve,” Sottolano said. “See how far I can go, win the matches I should win and push it against the tougher guys who can beat me.”
DISTRICT BRACKET BREAKDOWN
A handful of area wrestlers are top seeds for the District 4 Tournament on Saturday at Williamsport.
Districts starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport and the quarterfinals begin at 10:15 a.m.
The semifinals and consolation quarterfinals begin at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The consolation semifinals begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. and the parade of champions starts at 4:15 p.m.
The fifth and sixth place/third and fourth place matches and championship matches start at 4:30 p.m.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley is a top seed at 113. He is 30-0 on the year. The second seed at the weight, Robert Gardner of South Williamsport is also unbeaten at 29-0.
Canton’s Hayden Ward is undefeated this year, although a Canton shutdown held the Warriors standout to eight matches this year. He is the top seed at 138-pounds. Conner Harer of Montgomery, who is 27-1 as a freshman this year, with his only loss coming 2-1 to Nathan Higley of Sullivan County, the second seed at 145, is the second seed.
Higley is the second seed at 145 as there are a pair of state medalists, who are unbeaten in the class. Higley is 17-0 on the year is seeded second, while Patrick Edmondson of Southern Columbia is 13-0 and is the top seed.
106
Preliminary Round
Blake Sassaman, Danville (17-2) vs. Cohen Landis, Canton (9-1).
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Brandon Wentzel, Montoursville (18-2) vs. Landis or Sassaman; CJ Carr, Wyalusing (14-1) vs. Nolan Baumert, Line Mountain (24-7); Jace Gessner, Lewisburg (14-3) vs. Chase Burke, Benton (17-4); No. 2 Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore (24-1) vs. Josh Hill, Muncy (14-8);
113
Preliminary Round
Brody Long, Line Mountain (19-14) vs. Blake Snyder, Montgomery (25-4)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Gavin Bradley, Athens (30-0) vs. Long or Snyder; Kaden Milheim, Warrior Run (11-1) vs. Wade Alleman, Shamokin (10-6); Brady Feese, Southern Columbia (12-2) vs. Joseph Schwenk, Troy (13-8); No. 2 Robert Gardner, South Williamsport (29-0) vs. Rocky Finnegan, Sullivan County (11-5).
120
Preliminary Round
Carter Gontarz, Williamson (9-4) vs. Andrew Johnson, Danville (18-3)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Ethan Kolb, Benton (13-4) vs. Gontarz or Johnson; Adam Kritzer, Line Mountain (20-4) vs. Mason Vanderpool, Athens (14-4); Isaac Landis, Canton (7-2) vs. Kaden Majcher, Warrior Run (12-1); No. 2 Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia (11-0) vs. Caden Finck, Montgomery (25-4).
126
Preliminary Round
Jacob Courtney, Athens (14-9) vs. Lane Schadel, Line Mountain (27-6)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Gable Strickland, Benton (23-) vs. Courtney or Schadel; Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia (12-3) vs. Hunter Manahan, Wyalusing (10-4); Seth Seymour, Troy (19-2) vs. Scott Johnson, Muncy (18-3); No. 2 Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg (23-2) vs. Hunter Leet, Montgomery (18-3).
132
Preliminary Round
Patriot June, NP-Liberty (8-4) vs. Conner Heckman, Midd-West (24-5)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian (20-5) vs. June or Heckman; Mason Leshock, Line Mountain (26-6) vs. Bailey Ferguson, Canton (8-1); Liam Goodrich, Jersey Shore (16-11) vs. Bryce Vollman, Muncy (18-3); No. 2 Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg (13-1) vs. Dylan Grnahan, Benton (17-3).
138
Preliminary Round
TJ Walter, Milton (13-4) vs. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville (9-6).
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Hayden Ward, Canton (8-0) vs. Walter or Gavitt; Isaac Kester, Central Columbia (10-4) vs. Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg (14-3); Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. Kaden Setzer, Athens (23-5); No. 2 Conner Harer, Montgomery (27-1) vs. Skyler Manahan, Wyalusing (13-3).
145
Preliminary Round
Kayden Frame, Montoursville (11-8) vs. Hudson Ward, Canton (10-1)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia (13-0) vs. Frame or Ward; Gabriel Andrus, Jersey Shore (19-6) s. Remington Morrow, Benton (11-12); Kaden Rodamel, Loyalsock (13-7) vs. Kyler Crawford, Milton (17-5); Troy Bingaman, Mifflinburg (20-5) vs. No. 1 Nathan Higley, Sullivan County (17-0).
152
Preliminary Round
Chris Bathgate, Athens (25-7) vs. Weston Whapham, Danville (14-7)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Isaac Cory, Montoursville (19-3) vs. Bathgate or Whapham; Brandon Gebman, Southern Columbia (13-2) vs. Michael Davis, Canton; Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing (14-1) vs. Devon Deem, Montgomery (27-1); No. 2 Bryce Carl, Line Mountain (32-0) vs. Troy Johnson, Central Columbia (13-2).
160
Preliminary Round
Karter Rude, Athens (24-8) vs. Kaide Drick, Montgomery (24-5)
Quarterfinals
Avery Bassett, Midd-West (26-) vs. Rude or Drick; Ty Nixon, Muncy (18-3) vs. Tyler Bauder, Jersey Shore (18-7); Riley Parker, Canton (9-0) vs. Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia (13-2); Brady Cromley, Lewisburg (10-2) vs. No. 2 Nolan Lear, Benton (21-1).
172
Preliminary Round
Colby Springman, Montgomery (23-6) vs. Mason Woodward, Troy (18-5)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia (14-1) vs. Springman or Woodward; Stephen Roeder, Bloomsburg (14-3) vs. Zach Stafursky, Athens (21-10); Kohen Lehmen, NP-Liberty (11-2) vs. Caden Hagerman, Danville (15-5); No. 2 Ethan Gush (14-2), Jason Vallares, Milton (13-8).
189
Preliminary Round
Avan Ayala, Milton (17-6) vs. Derek Atherton-Ely, Canton (10-1)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Cael Crebs, Montoursville (22-1) vs. Ayala or Atherton-Ely; Jacob Feese, Line Mountain (23-2) vs. Zach Shaffer, Wyalusing (11-4); Haydn Packer, Jersey Shore (22-4) vs. Ben Marino, Montgomery (22-4); No. 2 Wesley Barnes, Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. Ryan Casella, South Williamsport (17-8)
215
Preliminary Round
Dyllian Ross, Jersey Shore (15-10) vs. Quentin Doane, Mifflinburg (14-8)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Dylan Bennett, Montoursville (20-1) vs. Ross or Doane; Nathan Rauch, Milton (13-8) vs. Mikey Sipps, Williamson (21-5); Clay Watkins, Towanda (13-4) vs. Zach Poust, Benton (21-2); No. 2 Damon Backes, Mt. Carmel (20-0) vs. Brad Leen, Montgomery (22-7).
285
Preliminary Round
Alex Perez, Towanda (12-6) vs. Gunner Treibley, Meadowbrook Christian (18-6)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg (22-1) vs. Perez or Treibley; Logan McWilliams, Central Columbia (11-3) vs. Lee Springman, Jersey Shore (10-6); Kade Sottolano, Williamson (26-1) vs. Nolan Loss, Milton (6-2); Ryan Weidner, Mt. Carmel (16-7) vs. No. 2 Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville (21-3).
WRESTLER OF THE WEEK
Towanda’s Clay Watkins made some history at the North Section Championships last weekend.
Watkins joined his father, Bob, as a North Section Champion. The pair became the third father/son combination in Towanda history to both win titles.
Clay and his father also both had unbeaten dual meet seasons their senior years, they are the first father and son duo in school history to accomplish the feat.
IN COLLEGE
Athens graduate Brian Courtney suffered a narrow loss in a matchup of nationally ranked wrestlers against North Carolina.
In No. 21 Virginia’s 25-9 loss to No. 14 UNC, Courtney fell at 141 pounds 5-4 to Zach Sherman. Sherman was ranked 10th in the nation and Courtney is ranked 16th.
Wyalusing graduate Creighton Edsell won in an extra match for Penn State 4-3 over Max Maylor of Michigan as No. 3 Penn State beat No. 2 Michigan 18-13.
PSU SHINES
(Courtesy of PSU athletics) — The Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 4-0 B1G), ranked No. 3 in the latest InterMat Tournament Power Index, took down No. 2 Michigan (4-1, 4-1 B1G) for another Big Ten road win. The Nittany Lions won 18-13 in a dual meet rescheduled from Feb. 7. All team and individual rankings listed are InterMat (2/9/21).
By virtue of the dual meet win, Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson grabbed his 200th dual meet victory as a collegiate head coach. Sanderson is now 200-26-2 overall in this, his 15th season as head coach, including a 44-10 mark in three years at Iowa State. He is 156-16-2 in this, his 12th season at Penn State. Sanderson is also 86-11-1 in Big Ten dual meets. Freshman Carter Starocci (Erie, Pa.) notched a key win at 174 in the tightly contested dual meet and true freshman Robert Howard (Cranford, N.J.) made his collegiate debut, winning at 125.
Howard made his Penn State debut at 125 picked up an impressive win in his first bout. Howard used takedowns in the first and second periods to post a 6-5 win over Michigan’s Jack Medley in the dual’s opening bout. Junior Roman Bravo-Young (Tucson, Ariz.), ranked No. 3 at 133, dominated Dylan Ragusin, who was ranked No. 8 at 125. Bravo-Young used three takedowns and 2:15 in riding time to roll to a 9-2 win and put Penn State up 6-0.
Senior Nick Lee (Evansville, Ind.), ranked No. 2 at 141, controlled No. 20 Drew Mattin from start to finish in a marquee bout at 141. Lee controlled the entirety of the bout, posting two first period takedowns and a third period takedown to post a 10-4 victory with 2:25 in riding time. . Redshirt freshman Terrell Barraclough (Kaysville, Utah) took to the mat a 149 and nearly posted an upset victory over No. 6 Kanen Storr. Barraclough battled back from an early deficit but lost a tough 4-3 decision to the ranked Wolverine. Junior Brady Berge (Mantorville, Minn.), ranked No. 9 at 157, took on No. 8 Will Lewan next and used a strong takedown in the third period to post an important 3-1 victory. Berge’s win gave Penn State a 12-3 lead at the dual’s midpoint.
Freshman Joe Lee (Evansville, Ind.), ranked No. 6 at 165, suffered a 4-1 upset loss to No. 16 Cameron Amine in the second half’s opening bout. Amine used a third period reversal to grab the win. Freshman Starocci, ranked No. 8 at 174, had the statement win of the dual, taking down No. 2 Logan Massa in a marquee match at 174. The freshman battled the veteran evenly taking the bout to sudden victory tied 1-1. After a scoreless extra stanza, Massa chose down in his tie-breaker period and Starocci turned the Wolverine for four back points and posted the thrilling 7-1 (tb) win.
Sophomore Aaron Brooks (Hagerstown, Md.), ranked No. 3 at 184, kept Penn State rolling and essentially clinched the dual with a strong 10-5 victory over Michigan’s Jaden Bullock. Brooks’ win put Penn State up 18-6. Freshman Michael Beard (Pottstown, Pa.), ranked No. 14 at 197, battled No. 1 (at 184) Myles Amine tough throughout his bout with the veteran Wolverine but lost a tough 8-5 decision. . Sophomore Seth Nevills (Clovis, Calif.), ranked No. 7 at 285, took on No. 2 Mason Parris in the dual’s final bout and dropped a tough 12-2 major to the ranked Wolverine. Michigan closed out the dual with two victories but Penn State rolled to the 18-13 win to remain unbeaten on the year.
Penn State was able to work its way to a slim 12-11 edge in takedowns. The Lions won six of ten bouts and Michigan picked up the dual’s lone bonus point on Parris’ major at 285.
Five extra matches were conducted during the dual meet on a separate mat. This year, with condensed schedules, these extra matches, while not counting towards dual meet scores, are official varsity bouts and count towards NCAA competition minimums.
Freshman Donovon Ball (New Cumberland, Pa.) picked up a win at 184 in Penn State’s first extra bout, posting a 12-4 major over Bobby Striggow. True freshman Beau Bartlett moved up to 149 for extras and rolled over Cole Mattin in an 8-4 win for the Lion rookie. Senior Luke Gardner (Pottsville, Pa.) moved up to 157 and lost a close 6-4 (sv) decision to Nick Lombard. Nittany Lion sophomore Konner Kraeszig (Louisville, Ky.) fell 5-2 to UM’s Reece Hughes in a bout at 165 and Creighton Edsell (Wyalusing, Pa.) posted a 4-3 win at 174 over Max Maylor in the final extra bout of the day.
Penn State is now 4-0 on the year, 4-0 in Big Ten action. Michigan falls to 4-1, 4-1 B1G. The Nittany Lions return to action next Friday, Feb. 19, with a road dual at Ohio State. The Lions and Buckeyes tangle in a dual that will air live on the Big Ten Network at a time to be announced.
