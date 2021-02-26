Nine local wrestlers will make look to take another step toward Hershey as the Northeast Regional Tournament kicks off on Saturday at Williamsport High School.
The tournament begins with the quarterfinals at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, while the championship semifinals and the consolation quarterfinals begin at 11:30 a.m.
The consolation semifinals begin approximately 1:30 p.m. and the parade of champions is at 4:15 with the championship and consolation finals both starting at 4:30 p.m.
There are nine area wrestlers taking part in regionals, and the top three in each class move on to the new super regionals at Pottsville next week.
The lone local top seed is Sullivan County’s Nathan Higley at 145.
Higley is 20-0 and dominated his way to a district title last week, with a semifinal round pin and an 11-1 major decision against state ranked Patrick Edmondson of Southern Columbia (who was unbeaten at the time) in the final.
Higley faces Gabriel Andrus of Jersey Shore (21-8) in the opening round. This was scheduled to be the sectional final matchup two weeks ago, but Andrus injury forfeited the match.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley is the second seed at 113. He is 33-0 on the year and will open with Southern Columbia’s Brady Feese (14-4). The top seed is Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area who is 11-0 this year. Pepe took third in the state as a freshman last year, the first wrestler from District 2 to place that high in states as a freshman since 1976.
Pepe was third at 106 last year, while Bradley took seventh at 113 and it could set up for a fun final.
Troy’s Seth Seymour is wrestling in perhaps the toughest weight class in the tournament at 126.
Gable Strickland, Gabe Gramly, Scott Johnson and Kole Biscoe are all returning state qualifiers at the weight.
Biscoe, of Southern Columbia, was a state medalist a year ago. Gramly of Mifflinburg is a former state medalist and Johnson, of Muncy, was in the district final a week ago.
Strickland of Benton is the top seed at 26-0 and Seymour, who is 21-4 on the year, will open with Strickland.
Canton’s Hayden Ward was a runner-up at districts a week ago at 138.
The Warriors star is 10-1 on the year and he will open with Robert Schneider of Lackawanna Trail (8-1).
Athens’ Kaden Setzer is 25-7 on the year at the same weight and he opens with Scranton Prep’s Antonio D’Appollonio (10-1), the top seed at the weight. D’Appollonio is a returning state qualifier.
Ward will face the winner of D’Appollonio and Setzer in the semifinals.
The No. 2 seed at the weight is Conner Harer of Montgomery. The freshman is 31-1 on the year and won the district title with a victory over Ward a week ago.
Wyalusing’s Nick Woodruff is 16-3 on the year and he wrestles at 152 and will take on top seed Devon Deem of Montgomery (30-1) on the year. Deem is the District 4 champion at the weight.
NP-Liberty’s Kohen Lehmen was fourth a week ago at districts and he will open against the second seed at 172. Lehmen, a sophomore, is 13-4 on the year and he takes on Kody Cresswell of Lackawanna Trail (8-1) on the year.
Towanda’s Clay Watkins is 15-6 on the year in his senior season. He will take on Dylan Bennett of Montoursville (23-1) in the quarterfinals at 215. Bennett won districts last week, is 23-1 on the year and the top seed. He was a state runner-up a season ago.
Williamson’s Kade Sottolano is 29-2 on the year and took third at districts last week.
He opens regionals taking on Bruce Hartman of Berwick (8-2).
The winner of the match takes on the winner of top seeded Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg (25-1) and Gunner Treibley of Meadowbrook Christian (21-8).
REGIONAL WRESTLING MATCHUPS
Quarterfinals
(District, place finish)
106
4-1 Brandon Wetzel, Montoursville (21-2) vs. 4-5 Jace Gessner, Lewisburg (16-5); 4-3 Chase Burke, Benton (20-5) vs. 2-2 Lexia Schechterly, Lake Lehman (9-2); 4-2 Brock Weiss, Jersey Shore (26-2) vs. 2-3 Vinny Tomasetti, Western Wayne (11-5); 4-4 Nolan Baumert, Line Mountain (26-9) vs. 2-1 Cole Henry, Lackawanna Trail (9-0).
113
2-1 Jaden Pepe, Wyoming Area (11-0) vs. 4-5 Wade Alleman, Shamokin (12-8); 2-3 Liam Farley, Western Wayne (10-1) vs. 4-2 Robert Gardner, South Williamsport (31-1); 2-2 Tristyn Bodie, Honesdale (9-1) vs. 4-3 Kaden Milheim, Warrior Run (15-2); 4-4 Brady Feese, Southern Columbia (14-4) vs. 4-1 Gavin Bradley, Athens (33-0).
120
4-1 Mason Barvitskie, Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. 4-5 Andrew Johnson, Danville (21-5); 4-3 Kaden Majcher, Warrior Run (16-2) vs. 2-2 Jackson Maby, Blue Ridge (8-4); 4-2 Ethan Kolb, Benton (15-5) vs. 2-3 Drew Howell, Honesdale (9-0); 4-4 Caden Finck, Montgomery (27-6) vs. 2-1 Max Bluhm, Lackawanna Trail (9-3).
126
4-1 Gable Strickland, Benton (26-0) vs. 4-5 Seth Seymour, Troy (21-4); 4-3 Gabe Gramly, Mifflinburg (26-3) vs. 2-2 Ethan Lee, Lackawanna Trail (11-5); 4-2 Scott Johnson, Muncy (20-4) vs. 2-3 Cael Davis, Hanover Area (11-1), 4-4 Kole Biscoe, Southern Columbia (15-5) vs. 2-1 Dylan Geertgens, Montrose (9-1).
132
2-1 Deegan Ross, Lackawanna Trail (9-1) vs. 4-5 Conner Heckman, Midd-West (27-6); 2-3 Nick Arcadipane, Western Wayne (9-1) vs. 4-2 Kaiden Wagner, Lewisburg (15-2); 2-2 Mason Konigus, Lake Lehman (10-1) vs. 4-3 Bryce Vollman, Muncy (21-4); 4-4 Cade Wirnsberger, Meadowbrook Christian (22-7) vs. 4-1 Mason Leshock, Line Mountain (29-6).
138
2-1 Antonio D’Appollonio, Scranton Prep (10-1) vs. 4-5 Kaden Setzer, Athens (25-7); 2-3 Robert Schneider, Lackawanna Trail (8-2) vs. 4-2 Hayden Ward, Canton (10-1); 2-2 Hunter Burke, Lake Lehman (11-1) vs. 4-3 Ian Yoder, Southern Columbia (15-4); 4-4 Logan Bartlett, Lewisburg (16-5) vs. 4-1 Conner Harer, Montgomery (31-1).
145
4-1 Nathan Higley, Sullivan County (20-0) vs. 4-5 Gabriel Andrus, Jersey Shore (21-8); 4-3 Kyler Crawford, Milton (20-6) vs. 2-2 Michael Bluhm, Lackawanna Trail (11-1); 4-2 Patrick Edmondson, Southern Columbia (16-1) vs. 2-3 Jake Leslie, Western Wayne (9-1); 4-4 Troy Bingaman, Mifflinburg (22-7) vs. 2-1 Zach Stuart, Lake Lehman (6-2).
152
4-1 Devon Deem, Montgomery (30-1) vs. 4-5 Nick Woodruff, Wyalusing (16-3); 4-3 Troy Johnson, Central Columbia (17-3) vs. 2-2 Josh Bonomo, Lake Lehman (8-1) 4-2 Isaac Cory, Montoursville (21-4) vs. 2-3 Nathan Ofelt, Mountain View (6-2); 4-4 Brandon Gedman, Southern Columbia (15-4) vs. 2-1 Cooper Price, Wyoming Area (8-3).
160
4-1 Nolan Lear, Benton (24-1) vs. 4-5 Kaide Drick, Montgomery (27-7); 4-3 Ty Nixon, Muncy (21-4) vs. 2-2 Seth Ross, Lackawanna Trail (9-1); 4-2 Avery Bassett, Midd-West (28-1) vs. 2-3 Trystan English, Berwick (6-3); 4-4 Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia (16-4) vs. 2-1 Nick Zaboski, Lake Lehman (11-0).
172
4-1 Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia (18-1) vs. 4-5 Kolby Springman, Montgomery (16-8); 4-3 Stephen Roeder, Bloomsburg (17-4) vs. 2-2 Jordan Williams, Blue Ridge (7-4); 4-2 Ethan Gush, Muncy (16-3) vs. 2-3 Paul Renner, Honesdale (9-3); 4-4 Kohen Lehmen, NP-Liberty (13-4) vs. 2-1 Kody Crsswell, Lackawanna Trail (8-1).
189
4-1 Cael Crebs, Montoursville (25-1) vs. 4-5 Ryan Casella, South Williamsport (19-10); 4-3 Jacob Feese, Line Mountain (26-3) vs. 2-2 Mason Zajac, Lackawanna Trail (7-3); 4-2 Wesley Barnes, Southern Columbia (17-1) vs. 2-3 Zach Consla, Blue Ridge (10-2); 4-4 Haydn Packer, Jersey Shore (24-6) vs. 2-1 Tim Dailey, Honesdale (10-1).
215
4-1 Dylan Bennett, Montoursville (23-1) vs. 4-4 Clay Watkins, Towanda (15-6); 4-4 Damon Backes, Mt. Carmel (22-2) vs. 2-2 Jonah Houser, Lackawanna Trail; 4-2 Zach Poust, Benton (23-3) vs. 2-3 Derrick Denman (Montrose) 7-5; 4-3 Nathan Rauch, Milton (16-9) vs. 2-1 Connor Wrobleski, Wyoming Area (10-0).
285
4-1 Emmanuel Ulrich, Mifflinburg (25-1) vs. 4-5 Gunner Treibley, Meadowbrook Christian (21-8); 4-3 Kade Sottolano, Williamson (29-2) vs. 2-2 Bruce Hartman, Berwick (8-2); 4-2 Caleb Burkhart, Hughesville (23-4) vs. 2-3 Max Shnipes, Scranton Prep (9-3); 4-4 Logan McWilliams, Central Columbia (14-5) vs. 2-1 Thomas Flood, Western Wayne (11-2).
TOWANDA JH COACHES HONORED
Towanda’s junior high coaching staff was named the junior high coaching staff of the year at the District 4 wrestling championships last year.
The honor is recognition of the year they had, as the Black Knights went unbeaten for the second straight year in junior high.
A season ago Towanda was 13-0 and this year theyw ere 15-0 on the year. They have also won the sectional title the past two years.
Towanda’s coaching staff is Jeremy Sluyter, Jake Stroud and Mike Guerin.
IN COLLEGE
Athens grad Brian Courtney is seeded third for the upcoming ACC Wrestling Championships at 141 pounds.
The Championships will be wrestled Sunday at North Carolina State’s Reynolds Coliseum.
Courtney is 7-2 on the year, with his two losses coming by two points or less.
His one loss was to Tariq Wilson of NC State 8-6 early in the season and his other loss was on Feb. 14 5-4 to Zach Sherman of North Carolina.
Wilson is the top seed and Sherman is the second seed, while Courtney is seeded third. Pitt’s Cole Matthews, a wrestler Courtney faced in high school and beat earlier this year, is the fourth seed.
Courtney is ranked 14th nationally. Wilson is ranked eighth and Sherman is ranked ninth nationally, while Matthews is ranked 17th.
Athens grad AJ Burkhart is 2-2 on the year and Troy grad Sheldon Seymour is 2-3 on the year for Lehigh wrestling. Burkhart is 1-2 in dual meet matches and Seymour is 1-1 in duals this year. Seymour has one fall on the year.
Wyalusing graduate Creighton Edsell is 5-0 on the season for Penn State wrestling.
WRESTLER OF THE WEEK
Nathan Higley of Sullivan County not only won the District 4 championship last week, he dominated his way to the title.
Every match he won was by bonus points, including an 11-1 win over state qualifier and state ranked wrestler Patrick Edmondson of Southern Columbia in the final.
Higley, a George Mason committ, is unbeaten on the season and is the top seed for this weekend’s regional tournament.
