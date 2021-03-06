It may have a different name.
It might have a different location.
But, this today’s East Super Regional in Pottsville is the early rounds of the state tournament.
To split things up this year, wrestlers from regionals headed to Pottsville this weekend. Everyone leaving Pottsville for the trip to Hershey will be assured of a state medal.
Three area wrestlers will take to the mats today with Athens’ Gavin Bradley wrestling at 113, Sullivan County’s Nate Higley at 145 and Kohen Lehman of NP-Liberty at 172.
The schedule is also a bit different this year.
There will be four sessions to the day.
The quarterfinals for wrestlers weights 106-138 start at 8 a.m. At 9:30 a.m. will be the semifinals and first-round consolations.
At noon the 145-285 pound wrestlers take part in the quarterfinals, with the semifinals and first round-consolations to follow at 1:30 p.m.
Session three at 4 p.m. is the second-round consolations, with the finals and consolation finals at 5 p.m. The final session starts at 7:30 p.m. with the second-round consolations followed by the finals and consolation finals at 8:30 p.m.
The top four finishers at each weight class advance to states, where they would be guaranteed to be top eight and be a state medalist.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley is the second seed at 113. He is 36-0 on the year and he opens with Raif Barber of Boiling Springs.
The top seed is Dillon Reinert of Brandywine Heights who is 23-0 on the year. The weight class also features Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area (13-1), a third-place finisher from states a year ago. Pepe’s only loss was a week ago when Bradley beat him.
If Bradley wins he gets the winner of Robert Gardner of South Williamsport (34-2) and Adam Schweitzer of Notre Dame Green Pond (10-1).
Athens coach Shawn Bradley knows how important this weekend is.
While Gavin would like to win a state title, it starts by getting to Hershey and locking up a medal with what he does this weekend.
“Gavin’s ultimate goal is to be a state champion,” Bradley said. “The super regional offers a different aspect to the state tournament format, but make no mistake about it — people know what’s at stake this weekend.
“That being said, he can reach one goal and earn a state medal this weekend.”
The Wildcats coach knows that his standout wrestler will have to be at his best this weekend.
“He will have to be at the top of his game and be prepared to battle every match as he definitely has some tough competition looming this weekend,” Bradley said. “Hopefully Gavin can stay focused on scoring points and winning every position and he will continue to win matches and he can earn everything that comes with that.”
Higley is the second seed at 23-0 on the year. He opens with Hayden Mann of Conwall Egan, a sophomore who is 10-2 on the year.
The top seed is one of the tougher wrestlers in the state, at any class, Levi Haines of Bigerville. Haines is a two-time state finalist as a junior. Haines is 24-0 on the year.
If Higley wins he gets the winner of Andrew Christie of Bishop McDevitt-Harrisburg (22-4) and Kyler Crawford of Milton (23-7).
Lehman is 16-5 on the year and he opens with Jacob Jones of Saucon Valley, who is 13-4 on the year.
The top seed at the weight is Benjamin Haubert of Palisades, who is 17-0 on the year. The second seed is Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia who is 21-1 on the year.
If Lehman wins his opening match he would face the winner of Garcia and Tyler Wonders of West Perry (24-6).
For Lehman getting this far is special in just his sophomore year.
“I’m more than excited to be one step closer to being on a Hershey podium,” he said.
The sophomore knows he will face a lot of tough
competition this weekend, and he’s ready for the challenge.
“I’m excited to see some good wrestlers, including myself,” he said.
While the postseason may have a bit of a different look this year, Lehman’s goal every week is the same.
“I’m just treating this one just like any other tournament, just compete, and win,” he said.
All super regional qualifiers are considered to be state qualifiers and Lehman joins an elite list of state qualifiers from NP-Liberty. No athlete has been a two-time state qualifier from the school and he will have two more years to try and get back to states and become the first.
CANTON OPTS OUT OF D4 DUALS
There will be a District 4 Duals Tournament, but a number of teams won’t be taking part this year.
The tournament will have a maximum of eight teams and the higher seed will host the quarterfinals on March 16, the semifinals will be at the higher seed on March 18 and the finals at the higher seed on the 20th.
While Canton would have been one of the top seeds, they won’t be taking part this year.
With the tournament being after individual states, and weeks after many kids finished the year. Plus, with spring sports starting, Canton coach Lyle Wesneski left the choice up to the team.
“We opted out,” he said. “We had a team meeting after we got done with districts, I talked to all the kids individually. We had 16 kids on the team, 10 didn’t (want to) and six wanted to. We had some spring sports, some that were seniors and didn’t want to watch their weight another month.
“I get it, this year was not normal and doing the district duals after is not normal, so I left it up to the kids. We decided to start training on our own, the kids are working to keep working toward their goals for next year. When things are normal next year we will be back in the district duals when it’s a normal experience.”
Wesneski knew kids had a lot going on in the spring, so he was wanting to see what they wanted to do.
“That’s what I asked them, they were honest with me,” Wesneski said. “I value their stance, their opinion. That’s what we decided to do. It’s nothing against what they were doing. In this time and situation and what we endured through the year, I think it’s the right move to move forward.”
For Wesneski it’s hard to have a district full of teams all working out and trying to stay motivated until the end of March. He had hoped the district would do like some other districts did and decide their state representative before this point.
“We kept pushing to do what some of these other districts did, let’s determine who our representative is going to be before the postseason starts,” Wesneski said. “One team keeps their team together. Once we came out of districts and Southern Columbia doubled everyone’s points, it’s pretty cut and dry that Southern will be the team to beat. We could have done it in two days and everyone would have known.”
The Warriors have a number of multi-sport athletes who compete in the spring, and so it was going to be tough to get people to delay preparing for spring sports in order to wrestle until the end of the month.
“That was our decision making process,” Wesneski said. “I support how the kids felt, we will keep training and lifting, working toward our goals for next year. Some didn’t think it was the right thing to do, seniors weren’t all in. I am not going to go down there with a team that’s not competitive or doesn’t want to be there. When we voted 10-6, I said ok, that’s fine, no hard feelings, let’s move forward.
“I think I have 12 or 13 three-sport athletes. It’s tough. A lot of them are baseball players and coach (Bob) Rockwell wave them going and always likes to play games in March and we’d be wrestling until the end of March. Like the 20th or 21st of March. I also am the softball coach, and we start Monday. I’d be having to do double duties, wrestling practice right to softball. It would be hard. We will start with our individual technique sessions and some kids go to club. We have got some work to do with some lost time due to Covid. I’m confident the kids will work hard all summer and we will be fine.”
Canton won’t be the only team opting out of the duals.
Athens also said they won’t be taking part, and according to Wesneski as of an hour before the deadline on Thursday to enter only four teams: Southern Columbia, Montoursville, Benton and Line Mountain, had entered the tournament.
NATIONALLY RANKED
A pair of former NTL wrestlers find themselves ranked in the Intermat National wrestling.
Athens grad Brian Courtney is 18th in the Division I rankings with a 9-4 record on the year.
Courtney entered the ACC Championships ranked 14th, but a loss to Cole Matthews in the third-place match pushed him back in the standings. Pitt’s Matthews, a former high school wrestler from Pennsylvania who Courtney faced in high school and college, is ranked 17th.
Courtney missed out on the automatic spots in the NCAA Tournament, but as a nationally ranked wrestler should have a good shot of making it as an at-large selection.
Towanda’s Cooper Mosier is nationally ranked in the NJCAA National Rankings.
Mosier is ranked seventh at 165 pounds for Cloud County Junior College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.