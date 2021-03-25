Waverly’s Collin Wright is off to a strong start for the Waverly cross country team.
In a non-scoring meet with Newark Valley, SVEC and Tioga, the Wolverines senior won in 14:51. He topped Jonny Sherwood of Newark Valley (15:56). Sherwood had topped Wright at last year’s IAC Championships and Section 4 state qualifier.
Nate Ackley of Waverly was third in 16:14, while Matt Atanasoff was eighth in 17:38.
Gavin Schillmoeller was 14th in 18:31 and Brayden Hurd was 26th in 23:10.
For the girls eighth-grader Harper Minaker was second, and teammate Elizabeth Vaughn was third in the meet.
Minaker ran the race in 19:45 and Vaughn finished in 21:10. Renee Riegel of Newark Valley won in 18:49.
Aubrey Akins was 17th in 26:36.
SWIMMING
Waverly 75,
Whitney Point 8
The 200 medley relay team of Lourden Benjamin, Willow Sharpsteen, Delaney Vascoe and Sophia Desisti won in 2:15.62.
In the 200 free Mara Cellear was first in 2:30.58 and Rachel Shambo was third in 2:56.67.
Sharpsteen won the 200 IM in 2:41.01 and Vascoe was second in 2:42.12.
In the 50 free Maggie Whitney won in 28.96 and Emma Vanderhoof was second in 33.14.
Sharpsteen won the 100 fly in 1:13.25 and Elizabeth Robinson was second in 1:31.03.
Benjamin won the 100 free in 1:03.82 and Desisti was second in 1:07.19.
Cellear won the 500 free in 6:44.12 and Vanderhoof was third in 7:49.71.
Desisti, Cellear, Vascoe and Whitney won the 200 free relay in 2:08.51 and Benjamin won the 100 back in 1:14.78, followed by Shambo in 1:35.20.
In the 100 breaststroke Vascoe won in 1:28.27 and Desisti was second in 1:34.25.
Benjamin, Sharpsteen, Cellear and Whitney won the 400 free relay in 4:41.60.
TENNIS
Wellsboro 4, Jersey Shore 1
The Hornets picked up another win on Wednesday in a non-league match.
Will Poirier won at first singles 7-5, 6-4 over Jackson Stemier and at second singles Zach Singer beat Eli Bower 6-1, 6-4.
Joe Doty got a forfeit win at third singles and Liam Manning and Matthew Richards won 6-1, 6-3 over Robert Smith and John Mans at second doubles.
Owen Richardson and Dustin Benedict of Wellsboro fell 6-4, 6-4 over Connor Cornelius and Ross Fuller of Jersey Shore at first doubles.
Wellsboro 5, Galeton 0
Will Poirier got a first-singles win for the Hornets 6-2, 6-1 over Reilly Strike and Zach Singer won 6-1, 6-1 over Braiden Cionino at second singles.
In third singles Joe Doty won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 over Micah Britson and at first doubles Owen Richardson and Dustin Benedict won 6-1, 6-2 over John Martin and Matthew Smith.
In second doubles Liam Manning and Matthew Richards won 6-0, 6-2 over Brayden Gail and Jeremiah Lubera.
