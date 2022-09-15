WYALUSING — The 3-0 Troy Trojans will look to stay undefeated when they travel to Wyalusing to take on the 1-2 Rams tonight.
Troy is coming off of a 56-6 blowout win over North-Penn Mansfield, in which they jumped out to a 21-0 lead without running an offensive play.
The first touchdown came on a kick return, and the next two were on punt returns. A different player scored on all three plays.
Wyalusing was on the wrong end of a lopsided game last week, a 55-7 loss to Athens.
So far this season, the Trojan offense has run through Clayton Smith, who has carried the ball 33 times for 337 yards — good for second in the NTL — and five touchdowns.
Troy quarterback Evan Woodward is also a threat to tuck the ball and run. He has racked up 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts through three games.
Through the air, Woodward is 3 of 8 for 32 yards with one interception.
Joseph Frye and Mason Smith have also thrown some passes for Troy this season for a combined 41 yards.
Justice Chimics is Troy’s leading receiver with two catches for 30 yards.
The Rams have a pair of workhorse backs on offense.
Alex Hunsinger has rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 59 carries, while Ayden Hunsinger has run the ball 40 times for 110 yards.
In the passing game, Cade McMicken has thrown for 69 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions.
Wyalusing faces a tough challenge against the Troy defense, which has allowed an average of just 10 points per game so far this season.
Kickoff for tonight’s game at Peterson Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
