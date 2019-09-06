There is only one NTL divisional match-up in week three but there are some intriguing cross division league games.
Undefeated Canton (2-0) will welcome Wyalusing (1-1) for a Division-I tilt.
In cross-division action Troy (1-1) travels to undefeated Sayre (2-0), Towanda (0-2) will look for their first win as they play host to Muncy (1-1), Athens (0-2) will travel to CV (0-2) as both teams seek their first wins of the season while Wellsboro (1-1) travels to winless Montgomery (0-2).
In non-league action NP-Mansfield (1-1) takes the long bus ride to Bloomsburg (0-2).
WYALUSING AT CANTON, 7 P.M.
The Warriors come into this game on a roll as they’ve won their first two games by an average margin of 36.5 points.
They know, though, that they will have to keep it going against the Rams.
“Wyalusing has a lot of athletes this year that can hurt you with there speed,” said Sechrist. “They are always a physical team and will be ready to go Friday night.”
Canton’s offense has been strong this year in both the pass (175 yards per game) and rush (287).
“Our offense has been very efficient this year so far,” said Sechrist. “We started out slow against Montgomery but once we got rolling we started putting points on the board. We need to get started faster this week against Wyalusing.”
And their defense has maybe been better, proving tough to score on as they generate turnovers.
“Our Defense has been playing well,” Sechrist remarked. “This week we need to continue play disciplined and fast. We also need to improve our tackling. Wyalusing has some athletes that have the speed to turn it into a big play if we miss the tackle.”
Last week was a nightmare for the Rams — whatever could go wrong did in the first half against South Williamsport.
Despite the setback, though, Wyalusing coach James Buchman saw some things to build upon.
“Last week we moved the ball offensively but mistakes cost us majorly,” he said. “Defensively we got pushed around. There’s no way around that. We have to play more physical in both sides of the ball. You have to run the ball and stop the run at any level of football.”
He knows they face another tough opponent in the Warriors.
“Canton is tough,” he said. “They are a good football team with a nice cast of athletes. Their QB is tough and throws a nice ball. We have to stop the QB.”
Offensively, Wyalusing will be looking to get some of their ground game going as they’re averaging 138.5 yards rushing so far this season.
“On offense we have to be able to run the football,” said Buchman.
TROY AT SAYRE, 7 P.M.
A match-up of two hot teams. The Trojans are coming off a big win over division rival Wellsboro while Sayre is rolling off a win on the road at Towanda.
“This is another good opponent this week,” Troy coach Jim Smith said. “Sayre is big, athletic, confident and has proven they can score a lot of points. They have shown they don’t give up under adversity. It’s a team with loads of potential and looking to have a great year. Our kids understand it’s hard to win football games and can by no means take anybody lightly. This opponent would certainly be the wrong time for a let down type week.”
The Redskins’ come from behind win last week was emotional to say the least but coach Kevin Gorman knows they need to come out strong to have a chance against Troy.
“We have to make sure we do our job,” he said. “Last week some of our guys tried to do so much that we got out of our game plan. We have to come out fast and not have a let down.”
Offensively, it’s a match-up of two opposites — Sayre is an athletic, big play team while Troy likes to use its front line to wear on people.
“It’s important to limit big plays, and quick scores,” Smith said. “We must force them to sustain long drives. Alignments and coverages need to be spot on this week defensively.”
Sayre will be hard pressed to keep Troy from getting on track.
“We have to be better tacklers then we were last week,” explained Gorman. “We have to stack the box and not let their running back get into open field. If he gets into the open field we will be in trouble. He is a good running back and he can hurt you.”
Troy knows a shootout favors Sayre so they have to start strong and stick to their game plan.
“As usual it’s important for us to control the clock with our offense,” explained Smith. “Winning the time of possession battle generally is a recipe for success for anybody. Our ancient style gives us the best opportunity to do that. Cutting their typical offensive touches in half is crucial to control the big play and quick scoring opportunities. High risk, high reward offenses eventually will create big plays and scoring opportunities. To win this game we need to win the battle up front, limit penalties, and hang on the ball to sustain long time consuming drives. Forty-eight minutes is a long time, but it’s not nearly as long when the clock rarely stops.”
For Sayre, keeping their quarterback Brayden Horton safe in the pocket will be key to getting those big plays.
“We just have to stick to our game plan and do what we do,” said Gorman. “We have to take what is given and let our guys do their thing in the open field. We need to control the front and give Brayden time in the pocket.”
MUNCY AT TOWANDA, 7 P.M.
Last week was a heartbreaker for the Knights, a game they will need to quickly put behind them as Towanda coach Craig Dawsey knows they are in for a battle against the Indians.
“I think Muncy is a well coached, and disciplined team,” he said. “They really are balanced in what they do from a running and passing standpoint.”
The Black Knight offense came alive against Sayre, rushing for over 300 yards and scoring five touchdowns.
“Our offense showed a tremendous improvement last week,” said Dawsey. “The players have worked very hard last week to improve and believe in the system. I really thought our players improved very much on both sides of the ball.”
As a whole, Dawsey believes his team is moving in the right direction.
“I think being involved in this game as a player and a coach you run into games that anyone could have won but you just run out of time,” he said. “Our game last week with Sayre was a great game in that respect. We will continue to work on the small fundamental things that allow you to prevail in a contest. We look forward to the challenge that Muncy will bring to us.”
ATHENS AT CV, 7 P.M.
Both of these teams will be looking for their first win of the season.
It’s been a learning experience so far for the Indians as they look to improve upon last week’s loss to Muncy.
“Still working on understanding of offense and why we are doing what we are doing,” said CV coach Mike Schmitt. “Continue with skill development for receivers and technique development for O-line. Defensively still trying to understand the art of tackling and angles, also must learn how to take on blocks and not avoid offensive players but try to maintain leverage and correct gap integrity.”
Schmitt knows Athens will be another challenge for his team.
“Athen’s offensive live has some big guys up front with a very talented running back and some taller athletic receivers who catch the ball well,” he said. “So we must understand our angles and not over pursue giving up cut backs and getting to our drops to try to show up in the passing lanes, forcing balls to come out late or erratic.”
They showed some sings of life on offense last week, which they hope to continue at home.
“Confidence, we must have confidence in our abilities and try to slow the game down early,” Schmitt said. “We are in such a hurry early instead of looking for our easy throws and being patient as the offense moves, hopefully this week we will develop some sort of running game from everyone not just the running backs.”
Athens is also trying to pin down the basics as they get ready for the game.
“We just have to be better at basic football,” said Wildcat coach Jack Young. “Blocking, tackling, that’s been our main focus this week.”
Athens has put themselves in a hole to start games the past two weeks, a habit Young wants his team to break.
“The first two weeks we’ve turned the ball over on the first possession,” he explained. “Our main goal is not turn the ball over on the first possession. Take care of the little things, don’t make mistakes that benefit the other team and I think we’ll be in a good position.”
Despite CV’s struggles Young sees a team on the rise.
“They have a new coach and fundamentally they are doing a pretty good job,” he observed. “Their special teams are real solid. Those are the kind of teams that can be dangerous. They can be out manned sometimes but I can see they are doing things better each week.”
However, he believes if they get themselves Athens will come out on top.
“If we can take of the little things and don’t do things they benefit from we’ll be in good shape tomorrow night.”
WELLSBORO AT MONTGOMERY, 7 P.M.
The Hornets will be looking to rebound from their NTL Division-I loss last week.
“Coming out of last week, one of the biggest things is we tackled pretty poorly,” said Wellsboro coach Matt Hildebrand. “I think we have to get better as tacklers. It is pretty tough being a small school, you don’t want to beat up on your own guys all week at practice, but you have to find that balance between getting enough work in to get the guys ready and not beat them up. This week we have really been focusing on that and I think our pass coverage is going to be key this week against their offense.”
They face another dangerous opponent in the Red Raiders. Montgomery might be 2-0 but they scored over 30 points in their first loss to South Williamsport.
“They are a good ball team,” Hildebrand remarked. “I think they played two tough opponents for their first two weeks and their quarterback is a great athlete. He can really throw the ball around the field a lot. I think it is kind of a reverse of what we saw last week with a lot more of a power game — this week we are going to have a team who looks to throw the ball more than they actually run the ball. We are going to have to — our guys we were kind of putting pressure on last week up front will maybe have an easier time this week, but our secondaries will have to step up.”
Defense will be key as they look to pick up a road win.
“We are going to need pressure from our defense is what I first thought of — to just get pressure on that quarterback,” Hildebrand said. “We can’t let him just sit back there and have all day to throw the ball down the field. If that is the case I think he will be able to just pick us apart the way he throws the ball. Getting our guys to pressure and move around the pocket a little bit. We have to be disciplined and everyone needs to know their roles no matter what coverage we are in. They have to be able to know their role and can’t be on one breakdown because that’ll lead to a touchdown.”
NORTH PENN-MANSFIELD AT BLOOMSBURG, 7 P.M.
It is a battle of the Panthers as NPM looks to keep their winning ways going tonight. The two teams split last year, Bloomsburg won the regular season game while NP-Mansfield won in the playoffs.
NPM is coming off a big win over Athens, something they hope jump starts their season.
“We just need to continue to work on the little things, each day in practice and each week in games look to improve,” said North Penn-Mansfield coach Tom Dickinson.
QB Colton Litzelman threw for 181 yards and three touchdowns last week as their offense came alive.
“We would always look for a fast start,” remarked Dickinson. “This trip isn’t that much farther than our scrimmage, so that shouldn’t be a problem.”
Defensively, how they do before the snap will determine what happens after.
“We need to recognize their offensive set quickly and be able to get our defense adjusted,” he said. “If we are able to get into the correct defensive set, now just play ball and be aggressive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.