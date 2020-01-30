MILTON — Milton won the first five matches en route to their District IV Duals first round victory 51-21 over Wyalusing Wednesday.
Aven Ayala (182) pinned Wyalusing’s Alex Hunsinger in 1:46 followed by back to back forfeits for Nathan Rauch (195) and Brent Mitch (220).
Milton’s Nevin Rauch (285) pinned Dereck Baldwin in 11 seconds followed by Tyler Geiswite (106) scoring a forfeit.
Down 30-0 Wyalusing won the next two matches as Alex Boyd (113) scored a 7-2 victory over Alex Parker and Hunter Manahan (120) won 7-2 over Zane Neaus to cut it to 30-6.
Milton’s Colton Taylor (126) earned another fall over Dawson Keeney in 3:13 for a 36-6 lead.
Wyalusing’s Nicholas Woodruff (132) pinned Jaden Wagner in 1:47 but at 138 Milton’s Kyler Crawford scored a 9-4 win over Colbrin Nolan to make it 39-12.
Milton’s Chase Hoffman (145) pinned Skyler Manahan in 5:11 to end the match.
Wyalusing won the next two matches as Logan Newton (152) scored a forfeit followed by Brian Arnold (160) earning a 7-2 decision over Dillan Ando.
At 170 Milton’s Jason Valladares pinned Zach Shaffer in 50 seconds.
Benton 56, Athens 21
BENTON — Benton broke open a close match by winning the last five weights, four by falls, to earn the District IV Duals win Wednesday.
Athens’ Karter Rude (152) kicked things off with a fall over Mason Michael in 3:10 but Benton’s Nolan Lear (160) pinned Zach Stafursky in 1:57 to even things up.
Athens’ Alex West (170) scored a 7-2 decision over Jake Bocersky to put the Wildcats up 9-6.
At 182 Benton’s Kaleb Michaels pinned Colin Rosh in 3:31 to take a 12-9 lead but at 195 Ben Pernaselli pinned Tergen Benner in 1:04 to retake the lead 15-12.
Benton’s Andrew Wolfe (220) scored a forfeit followed by Zach Poust (285) pinning Keegan Braund in 3:00 for a 24-15 lead.
Benton’s Chase Burke (106) won 9-0 over Kyler Setzer to extend the lead to 28-15 but Gavin Bradley (113) cut it to 28-21 with a forfeit.
Then at 120 Benton’s Ethan Kolb started the streak with a 12-2 win over Aidan Garcia.
The Tigers won by fall the final four weights as Dylan Granahan (126) pinned Daniel Horton in 3:17, Gable Strickland (132) pinned Lucas Forbes in 2:27, Caden Temple (138) pinned Brandon Jennings in 1:06 and Josh Fisher (145) pinned Warner Dorman in 3:34.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.