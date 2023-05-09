BLOOMSBURG — A pair of Wyalusing athletes collected wins at the Blue Jay Classic at Central Columbia High School on Friday.
Wyalusing’s Hannah Ely grabbed the top spot in the girls high jump, while fellow Ram Dylan Johns took first in the boys high jump.
Ely won her title with a jump of 4-feet, 10-inches, while Johns took first with a top height of 6-feet, 2-inches.
Athens’ girls had a strong showing, led by their distance runners. Emma Bronson was second in the 800 meters with a time of 2:30.46. She also was the runner-up in the 1,600 in 5:32.51.
Sara Bronson came home in second in the 3,200 with a school-record time of 11:14.56. She broke her own school mark by 15 seconds.
Athens’ Abby Burgess took fourth in the 100 and was fifth in the 200.
Wyalusing’s Olivia Haley was second in the 400 meters with a time of 1:01.22.
The Wyalusing 400 relay team of Kassandra Kerin, Hannah Ely, Layla Botts and Olivia Haley finished fourth.
Athens’ 1,600 relay team of Emma Bronson, Sara Bronson, Thea Bentley and Burgess finished fifth.
Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe, Megan King, Riley Porter and Kerin finished fifth in the 3,200 relay.
Troy’s Alyssa Parks took home a third place finish in the high jump, and she was fourth in the pole vault.
Ely was third, while Athens’ Mya Thompson was fifth in the long jump.
For the boys, Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey was third in the 800 meters.
Troy’s Ben Warburton, Colin Loveland, Lance Heasley and Jacob Hinman took fifth in 400 relay.
Wyalusing’s Jake Caplan, Logan Crowl, Landen Kaufmann and Clayton Petlock finished fifth in the 3,200 relay.
Troy’s Loveland finished third in the long jump, while Wyalusing’s Jacob Palfreyman took third in the shot put.
All three local teams will compete in the NTL Championships in Athens on Friday.
