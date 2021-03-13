WILLIAMSPORT— Just a few short months ago, it seemed as if the Wyalusing boys varsity basketball team would not be able to avenge a loss from last year’s district title game to Bloomsburg. After a season like no other, Wyalusing finally obtained the elusive district title for the first time since 1994; long before any of the players were born.
“This is an amazing feeling, because last year we made it to the final and we just didn’t do as we wanted to,” said Wyalusing senior Mitchell Burke. “This year we just came out, played our game, and got the victory.”
“After losing in the finals last year, I remember the feeling of everyone being upset in the locker room, and we just didn’t want to feel that again,” noted junior Grayden Cobb. “To come out tonight and win one feels really nice.”
In last year’s Class AA District IV title game, the Rams fell in a hole early to Bloomsburg who went on to win by a score of 60-41. This time around, an experienced group flipped the script to take home a title over East Juniata by a score of 59-40.
The road back to the final was as difficult and as long as it gets. Both through actual time, and the journey every team took to get to the point of having a season during a pandemic. Something Wyalusing Head Coach Brent Keyes certainly does not take for granted.
“It definitely helped that we were here last year, but man, this has been the most stressful year to coach and I’m sure to play as well; and that’s not an exaggeration,” said Keyes. “We didn’t start the greatest this season, but the kids worked really hard to get back to this point and they capitalized.”
The Rams will return to the state playoffs this season, with a much different format. Instead of 32 teams, the bracket is down to 11. That creates a shorter, but more difficult path to the state finals with each team being a district winner. The Rams will host their first game on Wednesday against the winner of District II, which will either be Old Forge or Elk Lake.
“Hopefully we can capitalize on hosting a state playoff game against District II next week,” Keyes added. “We’ve actually played both teams in the past, so I think having that familiarity will be important.”
