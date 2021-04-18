The Wyalusing baseball team moved to 2-0 on the year with an 11-1 win over Elk Lake in six innings.
Blake Morningstar had a big game on the mound, striking out 10 in just four innings, while allowing just three hits.
Nick Kelly struck out one over the final two innings of shutout ball.
Zach Shaffer had a 3-for-3 day with a run scored and an RBI in the win.
Trenton Hugo and Jacob Bruyn each had two hits in the game.
Bruyn had three RBI and Hugo had two RBI and had a double in the game.
Hunter Moss had a double and scored two runs, with an RBI and Mitchell Burke had a hit and scored two runs, while Caden English had a hit.
Keith VandeMark scored two runs and Nick Vanderpool and Clayton Carr scored runs.
The Rams were set to play two games Saturday, as the baseball and softball teams were planning to take on Troy later in the day. But, the field conditions didn’t allow two games to happen.
The Rams are set to host NP-Mansfield on Monday for their NTL opener.
NP-Mansfield 10, St. John Neumann 8
The Tigers picked up a win over the previously unbeaten Knights on Saturday.
Cameron Fabian went five innings on the mound, striking out eight.
Jake Evans had a 4-for-4 day at the plate and Noah Spencer and Bryan Bogaczyk each had two hits.
Derek Litzelman, Fabian and Coleman Jeliff all had hits in the game.
Spencer scored two runs in the game and Blaise Deitrich scored a pair of runs.
Evans had a double among his four hits and he scored three ties in the game.
Litzelman, Fabian and Rhyne Wilson all scored runs for NP-Mansfield in the game.
Wellsboro 11, CV 1, 5 innings
Darryn Callahan blasted a no-doubter to center field for his third home run of the year to lead Wellsboro past CV 11-1 in NTL baseball action.
Callahan’s home run was a three-run shot and he scored two runs in the win.
Callahan is four for his past six, and six for his past nine, with a pair of home runs.
Cameron Brought had two hits, with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored.
Conner Adams, Isaac Keane, Kaeden Mann, Dylan Abernathy and Brody Morral all had hits for Wellsboro in the game.
Adams scored to runs, Keane had an RBI and a run scored, Mann had two RBI and two runs, Abernathy had an RBI and Morral scored a run.
Brock Hamblin scored a run for Wellsboro.
Keane threw the five innings for Wellsboro, striking out one and allowing just two hits.
CV got hits from Ben Cooper and Jordan Vargeson.
McGuire Painter struck out three in 3 1/3 innings for CV and Tucker St. Peter finished the game on the mound.
