The Wyalusing baseball team got their season off on the right foot Saturday as they beat Tunkhannock 16-7.
The game was tied at one in the third when Wyalusing scored five runs to break things open.
Chase Houser led the Wyalusing offense with a 3-for-3 day, scoring three runs and driving in a pair of runs.
Kevin VanDeMark and Trehnon Hugo had two hits each. VanDeMark had a double, two runs scored and five RBI and Hugo had a double and scored three runs.
Jacob Bruyn had a double and scored three runs, with an RBI and Spencer Krewson, Nick Kelly and Hunter Moss all had hits. Krewson scored three runs and had an RBI, while Kelley scored a run.
Caden Engisch scored a run and had an RBI and Mitchell Burke had two RBI.
Blake Morningstar pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight and allowing just four hits to get the win. Kelley pitched the final 1 1/3 innings.
