MANSFIELD — The Wyalusing baseball team improved to 12-0 to start the season after defeating North Penn-Mansfield 16-6 on Wednesday evening.
The red-hot Rams offense tallied 16 hits in the win.
Trehnon Hugo, Hunter Moss, Jake Bruyn, and Robert English all had three hits for Wyalusing.
English had three RBI, Bruyn knocked in two runs and Moss finished with one RBI.
Wyalusing’s Kevin Vandemark went 2-for-5 with four RBI. Kenny Mapes had two hits and two RBI. CJ Carr went 2-for-4 with one RBI, and Blake Morningstar had two hits and two RBI.
Wyalusing’s Hugo allowed just three earned runs against and struck out four in six innings of work.
Hunter House took over for the final inning and did not allow a hit, while striking out one.
Wyalusing (12-0) will travel to face Towanda on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
