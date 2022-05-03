Wyalusing blanks Troy

EAST TROY — The Wyalusing Rams needed a win against Troy on Tuesday to clinch at least a share of the Northern Tier League Large School title, and did just that with a 4-0 victory over the Trojans.
With a win in any of three league games next week, the Rams will secure the title outright.
“It feels good to get a league title,” Wyalusing coach Nick Vanderpool said. “It’s something we haven’t done in 10 years, so it’ll be nice to hang that banner in the gym for sure.”
Blake Morningstar pitched a gem for Wyalusing, allowing just one hit — a single in the fourth inning to Clayton Smith — and one walk while striking out 14 in a complete game performance.
“It was the kind of game where we needed a pitcher like Blake on the mound,” Vanderpool said. “Our bats were struggling. We hit some balls hard and had some tough luck outs in the first inning.”
Wyalusing only tallied four hits in the game, but made them count.
Hunter House got the Rams on the board with an RBI double in the third inning, and came into score on a passed ball to give Wyalusing a 2-0 lead.
The Rams had a chance to extend their lead in the fifth after loading the bases with no outs, but Troy pitcher Kory Shucker worked out of the jam with two fielder’s choices and a groundout.
“Those are the ones you think about,” Vanderpool said. “We had (the) seven, eight and nine (hitters) on with no outs … we got the top of the order up thinking ‘We’re going to roll here and maybe bury them,’ but instead, to their credit, Troy did a good job. They pitched out of the jam and executed their plays.”
Morningstar extended the lead with a two-RBI double in the top of the seventh before retiring the Trojans in order in the bottom of the frame.
Vanderpool gave credit to Troy for a hard-fought game.
“They’re a solid, young team,” he said. “They’re going to be good these next couple years.”
“We showed that we can hang with a very good team,” Troy coach Kevin Allen said. “It was great pitching on both sides, and we played very good defense tonight. We have nothing to hang our heads about. We lost to a better team tonight, and that’s all we can do.”
With the playoffs rapidly approaching, hard-fought games like this one are important to have under your belt, and the Rams have been in their fair share of close games recently.
“(Monday) night against Athens was a playoff atmosphere. That was a tight game,” Vanderpool said. “It’s good to get in those games.”
The outright league title is well within reach, but Vanderpool and the Rams know that the final stretch of the season will not be easy.
“We still have work to do,” Vanderpool said. “We have Wellsboro and Sayre next week, tough games. We have a good test against Wallenpaupack this Friday. This is the time of year you want to get tested.”
Wyalusing will host Wallenpaupack, the top ranked team in District II-IV in Class 5A, at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
