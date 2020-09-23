The Wyalusing boys topped NEB 15-46 on Tuesday, while the Wyalusing girls won 20-35.
For the girls Melanie Shumway of NEB won her second straight race in her first varsity year, winning in 21:59. Kayla Beebe (22:15) and Sierra Allen (22:38) of Wyalusing were second and third as Wyalusing had the second through sixth place finishers.
Wyalusing’s boys swept the top six spots, with Zion Laudermilch winning in 17:03, followed by Justin Hiduk (17:36) and Eleazor Laudermilch finished in 18:50.
BOYS
Towanda 23, NP-Mansfield 34; Towanda 15, Sayre 50
GIRLS
NP-Mansfield 15, Sayre 50; Towanda 15, Sayre 50; NP-Mansfield 20, Towanda 35
Noah Shedden of NP-Mansfield won in 17:50, followed by Towanda’s Jaden Wise (20:38) and Eric McGee (20:38.7) of Towanda.
Carrie Claypool of Sayre won in 21:29, followed by Towanda’s Eliza Fowler (24:55) and Grace Farrer of NP-Mansfield in 26:45.
Boys
Athens 21, Troy 38
Girls
Troy 21, Athens 40
Athens took the top three spots with Connor Dahl winning in 17:53, followed by teammates Matt Gorsline and Kyle Anthony.
For the girls Lillian Depew of Troy won in 21:51, followed by Emma Bronson of Athens in 22:03 and Julia Colton of Troy in 22:51.
BOYS
South Williamsport 16, Sullivan County 44; CV 17, Sullivan County 44; South Williamsport 20, CV 35; CV 15, Wellsboro 50; Sullivan County 15, Wellsboro 50
South took the top three spots, with CV’s Seth Neal fourth in 19:46.
GOLF
The Towanda golf team finished secondat a match at Eagles Mere.
Sugar Valley won at 387, Towanda shot 408, followed by Montgomery and Benton.
Garrett Chapman led Towanda with a season best 89.
TENNIS
Towanda 4, NP-Liberty 1
The Black Knights moved to 5-1 on the year with the road win.
Hannah Ryck stayed unbeaten at first singles with a 6-0, 6-3 win. Hannah Risch won at second singles, with Mackenna Maynard winning at third singles.
Emma Eglesia and Marissa Greiss of NP-Liberty won at first doubles and Juliana Varner and Jocelyn Stroud of Towanda won at second doubles.
VOLLEYBALL
Athens 3, Sayre 0
25-9, 25-8, 25-13
Kayleigh Miller had 17 assists and Ally Martin had seven aces, while Kylee Jayne and Leah Liechty had five kills and Taylor Field had six digs.
NP-Liberty 6, Sayre 4
Zachary Wilcox scored twice for NP-Liberty in the game and Derek Litzelman, Caiden Alexander, Taylor Nelson and Carter Grinnell had goals in the game.
Sayre got two goals from Mason Hughey and Connor Young and Alex Campbell had goals.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Sullivan County 8, Montgomery 0
Bethany Beinlich had five goals, Chloe Burke had two goals and three assists and Ellie Springman had a goal in the win.
