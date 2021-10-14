LAPORTE — Wyalusing took six of the top seven spots in the boys race on Tuesday as the Rams swept North Penn-Mansfield and Sullivan County on their way to clinching the Northern Tier Leaue Small School championship.
Wyalusing beat Sullivan County 15-49 and took down North Penn-Mansfield 19-44. Sullivan beat NP-M 21-39.
Zion Laudermilch led the way for the Rams with a first-place run in 18 minutes, 3 seconds. North Penn-Mansfield’s Noah Shedden was second in 18:21, but then it would be five straight Wyalusing runners crossing the line.
Eleazor Laudermilch was third in 20:02, while Jeremy Clouser was fourth in 21:29 and Lander Kaufmann came home in 21:38 to finish fifth. Clayton Petlock (21:42) and Ethan Lewis (22:06) finished in sixth and seventh for the Rams.
Sullivan County’s Hunter O’Conner was eighth in 22:31, while Wyalusing’s Jake Caplan was ninth in 22:49 and his Rams teammate, Trennan Tewksbury (22:53) finished in 10th.
Wyalusing swept the girls meet with a 15-49 win over Sullivan County and a 15-42 win over North Penn-Mansfield. In the other race, NP-M beat Sullivan County by a 17-38 count.
In the girls race, Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe crossed the line first in 24:37 with four teammates following right behind her. Kasey Kerin was second in 25:27, while Laina Beebe was third in 25:40 and Madison Patton finished in fourth place with a time of 26:56. Kira Allen rounded out the top five after crossing the line in 27:45.
North Penn-Mansfield’s Madelynne Johns was sixth in 27:52 and her teammates, Madalyn Farrer (28:13) and Jay Howath (28:42), finished in seventh and eighth, respectively.
NP-M’s Anna Kennedy came home in ninth place with a time of 29:29 and Wyalusing’s Faith Laudermilch was 10th in 29:54.
Adriana Kraus led Sullivan County with an 11th place finish.
