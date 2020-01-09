The Wyalusing Rams edged the Northeast Bradford Panthers 50-47 in double overtime.
“An outstanding atmosphere for the kids to play in,” Wyalusing coach Brett Keyes said.
Wyalusing went up 7-0 in the second overtime and hung on for the win.
Grayden Cobb led the Rams with 22 points and Mitchell Burke had 11.
Matt Brown had eight points and Thomas Oliver had five, while Shane Fuhrey had four.
Burke had four assists and four boards and Brown had five steals, two blocks and eight rebounds.
Fuhrey had two steals, two assists and five boards and Abram Bennett had three rebounds and Cobb had two steals.
Lucas Crown had 18 points to lead NEB and Andy Crown had 12.
Dan Williams finished with seven points and Tony Bisignano and Logan Mulllen had four points, while Nick Marino had two points.
Wyalusing won the JV game 45-44.
NP-Liberty 63,
Towanda 33
NP-Liberty led just 24-16 at the half, but scored 39 second-half points in the win.
Duncan Zeafla had 17 points and Colton Litzelman had 15 and nine steals as four players hit for double figures in scoring. Noah Spencer had 13 points and five assists and Kevin Alexander finished with 10 points.
Brandon Thompson and Bryan Bogaczyk each had four points, with Thompson adding eight blocked shots and 10 boards.
Koleton Roupp had four assists and three rebounds and Zeafla added five boards and four steals, while Spencer added four boards and four steals and Litzelman had six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Bogaczyk had four rebounds.
Towanda got nine points from Nate Parker and Kolby Hoffman had seven points.
Mason Hartmann and Tanner Kunkle each had six points, Justin Schoonover had three points and Trent Kithcart finished with two points.
Kunkle had seven boards and a steal and Octavious Chacona had three steals, while Parker had two steals and Kithcart had two boards.
Troy 59, Canton 55
Troy scored 23 points in the third quarter, 15 of them by Ty Barrett, as they got the win on Wednesday.
Barrett had a game-high 28 points and Nick Williams had 12 points in the win.
Ethan VanNoy finished with eight points and Robert Rogers had six, while Mason Imbt had three and Devin Selleck added two points.
Imbt had seven boards and Rogers had six boards and four assists.
Dom Ayers had three steals and five rebounds, with two assists, while VanNoy had nine rebounds.
Isaiah Niemczyk led Canton with 25 points and Zach Rentzel finished with 12 points.
Caiden Williams had six points and Reese Allen and Ben Knapp each finished with four points.
Cooper Kitchen finished with three points and Evan Landis had a point.
Wellsboro 80, Sayre 42
WELLSBORO — Joe Grab had 23 points to lead Wellsboro to the win.
Ty Morral had 15 points and Isaac Keane finished with 13 in the game.
Liam Manning had 10 points and Conner Adams had nine for the Hornets.
Tyren Wetzel had three points, Dan Mitchell finished with two and Carson Davis had a point in the game.
Adams had four boards, four assists and four steals for Wellsboro and Darryn Callahan had five boards and three assists, with two steals.
Grab had five steals, three assists and Keane had eight boards and three steals.
Manning had a double-double with 10 boards.
Sayre got 11 points from Matt Lane and Zach Moore and Luke Horton each finished with six points.
Zach Belles had five points for Sayre and Corbin Brown and Riley McConnell had four points, while Brayden Horton had a point.
NP-Mansfield 68, Williamson 28
Curtis Craig and Logan Tokarz each had 14 points for NP-Mansfield in the win.
Alex Stein and Jacob Evans each had nine points, Sammy Lawrence had eight and Dominic Garverick finished with seven points.
Brody Burleigh had four points, Eli Shaw had two and Seth Nelson had a point.
Kolby Allen had 11 points and Jake Schmitt had 10 points for Williamson.
Nik Mizdal had three points and Devin O’Dell and Triston Parker had two points each.
GIRLS
Athens 55, CV 20
Kayleigh Miller had 21 points, all on threes, hitting seven of them, in the Wildcats win.
Haley Barr had 13 points and Caydence Macik finished with six points.
Megan Collins had five points and Kasidy Peterson and Rachel Stephens each had three points.
Joselyn Murray and Hannah Forbes had two points apiece.
Miller had two steals, five boards and three assists and Macik had six boards and three steals.
Avery Priester had six assists, two steals and three boards and arry had six boards and two assists.
Stephens had six boards and two assists and Murray had four rebounds.
Abby Ackley led CV with seven points and Makayla Vargeson and Megan Wattles each had four points.
Rylie Walker had three points and Kailyn Streeter and Kailey Wells had two points each.
