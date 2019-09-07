WYALUSING — The Wyalusing boys’ cross-country team went 1-through-4 to take home the Lasagna Invitational title on Friday.
They scored 21 points as a team, well ahead of second place Elk Lake (80). NEB (80) took third, falling behind Elk Lake due to sixth place finisher while North Penn-Mansfield (85) was fourth. Rounding out the teams were CV (127), Canton (132), Sullivan County (169) and Towanda (175).
Wyalusing’s Alex Patton (17:15.57) and Kemuel Laudermilch (17:15.85) crossed together with teammates Zion Laudermilch (17:26.40) and Logan Newton (17:35.76) right behind.
CV’s Seth Neal (17:41.02) rounded out the top five while NPM’s Sam Shedden (18:00.51) and Noah Shedden (18:11.75) were sixth and seventh. NEB’s Dylan Brown (18:16.36) came in eighth.
Wyalusing’s Caleb Stoddard (18:36.27) came in 11th, Canton’s Zach Rentzel (18:44.22) was 12th, NEB’s Luke Tice (18:45.95) finished 13th, CV’s Christopher Harris (18:49.36) came in 14th and Towanda’s Eric Lauber (18:54.68) finished 15th.
On the girls’ side Wylausing (47) also won the team title with Canton (72) in second. Elk Lake (96) was third followed by NPM (103), Sullivan County (104), Towanda (107), CV (131) and NEB (195).
Elk Lake’s Krista Jones (19:54.65) held off CV’s Jules Jones (20:32.88) to win the individual title while her teammate Sadie Bosscher (20:45.36) came in third.
Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe (21:43.47) was fourth and Towanda’s Erica Locke (21:52.40) rounded out the top five.
Canton’s Camille McRoberts (21:53.59) and Sara Saar (21:55.62) were sixth and seventh as the Rams duo of Kayla Beebe (22:28.35) and Catherine Brown (22:47.90) took eighth and ninth. NPM’s Emma Harris (22:55.10) was 10th.
Canton’s Josie Kelley (23:12.54) finished 11th with Wyalusing’s Sierra Allen (23:24.70) 12th.
Sullivan’s Kassidy Beinlich (23:33.13) finished 13th, Ram Madison Patton (23:35.83) was 14th and Sullivan’s Sophia Springman (23:45.20) rounded out the top 15.
NEB won the junior high boys’ race with 38 points.
Sullivan County’s Tyler Immel (9:05.81) won the race followed by NEB’s Norman Strauss (9:19.73), CV’s Nathaniel Boyer (9:29.78), Towanda’s John Tavani (9:35.96) and NEB’s Caiden Scott (9:42.31).
NEB also won the girls’ race with 70 points, just ahead of Sullivan County (73) and NP-Mansfield (75).
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch (9:46.85) won the race with Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin (9:47.53) second.
NEB’s Melanie Shumway (9:51.89) came in third, NPM’s Addison Farrer (9:54.46) was fourth and NEB’s Lilah Hughes (10:05.69) finished fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.