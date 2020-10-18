During the regular season the Athens boys edged Wyalusing by one point in a dual meet to claim the NTL title.
On Saturday the Rams returned the favor with a one-point win in the NTL Coaches Invitational.
Wyalusing won at 46, followed by Athens (47), CV (89), Troy (109), Towanda (114), Canton (160), NEB (160) and Sullivan County (190).
The Rams went 1-2 individually with Zion Laudermilch winning in 16:37.40, followed by Justin Hiduk in 17:03.60.
Seth Neal of CV was third in 17:16.70, followed by Connor Dahl of Athens (17:28.70) and Owen Cummings of CV (17:51.10).
Athens’ Matt Gorsline (18:05.20) and Kyle Anthony (18:10.90), Troy’s Owen Williams (18:17.60), Eleazar Laudermilch of Wyalusing (18:31.90) and Jaden Wise of Towanda (18:34.20) rounded out the top 10.
Norman Strauss of NEB (18:40.90); Justin Lynch of Athens (18:43.40); Michael Skipper of Canton (18:51.90); Clayton Petlock of Wyalusing (18:52.90) and Nathaniel WElch of CV (18:54.70) rounded out the top 15.
For the girls Wyalusing won at 42, followed by Troy at 52 and Wellsboro at 78. Athens was at 121, Canton was at 126, Towanda finished at 133, CV was at 144 and NEB was at 205.
Athens’ Emma Bronson won at 21:31.90, followed by Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown (21:51.60), Troy’s Lilly Depew (21:55.80); Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe (22:00.70) and Sierra Allen (22:03.20).
Wellsboro’s Julia DeCamp (22:27.30); Carrie Claypool of Sayre (22:34.30); Thea Bentley of Athens (22:41.60); Troy’s Sydney Taylor (22:43.40) and Julia Colton of Troy (22:45.10) rounded out the top 10.
Havanah Simcox of Wellsboro (22:46.60); Rachel Kingsley of Troy (22:52); Madison Patton of Wyalusing (22:52.70); Sara Saar of Canton (22:54.10) and Eliza Fowler of Towanda (23:01.80) rounded out the top 15.
