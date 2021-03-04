WYALUSING — The Rams offense was on fire in the first quarter, and that proved to be just enough as Wyalusing beat Line Mountain 64-56 in the District 4, Class AA playoffs.
Wyalusing led by 14 at the half, and by 17 after three, but Line Mountain scored 27 fourth-quarter points to get within five.
“Our guys came out really strong,” Wyalusing coach Brett Keyes said. “We have talked all year when you make shots, and you have energy. I thought we did a really good job defensively in the first half. In the second half we didn’t do a bad job, they just started making everything. Give them a lot of credit.”
Isaiah Way had 11 of his team-high 21 points in the first quarter.
“It felt great, I have been working on my midrange game all season,” Way said. “It was a huge momentum boost to me, and to the team.”
In the fourth quarter as Line Mountain fought back, the Rams kept their confidence up.
“We all were relaxed, there was no worries on our team,” Way said.
Being at home was a big boost for Wyalusing.
“It feels great, we play our best on this court,” Way said.
While the offense gets a lot of attention, the defense has been good for the Rams all season.
“We certainly preach it all the time,” Keyes said. “We drill defense before we drill offense. Even when they were making shots, I thought we were doing a decent job defensively. If we made some more free throws, maybe it’s more comfortable.”
For Wyalusing they will host NEB next.
“We are just excited to make it to the next round,” Keyes said. “Survive and advance.”
Along with the 21 from Way the Rams got 18 from Grayden Cobb. Blake Morningstar had eight points and Kashawn Cameron had six, while Mitchell Burke had five points.
Abram Bennett finished with four points and Nolan Oswald had two points.
Way had six boards and three steals, with two assists and Bennett had three rebounds and three assists, while Burke had five boards and three assists.
Cameron had four boards and two steals and Morningstar had five rebounds, while Cobb had four boards, five assists and four steals.
Riley Young had 23 points to lead Line Mountain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.