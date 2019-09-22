Wyalusing boys took second at the 13th Annual PIAA Foundation White Race (Class A).
The Rams finished with 83 points as Winchester Thurston won behind a score of 70. Jenkintown was third with 103.
Kemuel Laudermilch (16:58) was fifth to lead Wyalusing while Alex Patton (17:31) came in 13th.
Logan Newton (17:40) finished 15th, Zion Laudermilch (17:58) was 21st and Justin Hiduk (18:38) came in 34th to round out their top five.
On the girls’ side Wyalusing (302) took 14th as Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy won with 87 points.
Catherine Brown (22:31) led the Rams with a 30th place finish while Carina Beebe (23:40) took 54th.
Sierra Allen (24:40) and Madison Patotn (24:50) were 80th and 82nd as Joanie Nedley (36:58) rounded out their top five in 149th.
McDaniel Baxter Invitational
The Troy girls and Waverly boys won small school titles at the invite.
The Lady Trojans finished with 84 points as Bayard Rustin scored 29 to win the overall title. Waverly (106) was fourth.
Troy sported a tight compression with all five scorers within 40 seconds of each other.
Mya Thuotte (17:54) led the way in 12th while McKenzi Bellinger (18:05) came in 16th. The next three Troy runners came through the line in a row — Sydney Taylor (18:13) in 20th, Abby Lewis (18:25) in 21st and Julia Colton (18:33) in 22nd.
Waverly’s Sheridan Talada (15:56) won the title at the 4k course, besting second place by 14 seconds.
Her teammate Elizabeth Fritzen (17:08) was fourth while Paige Ackley (17:50) came in 10th.
Rounding out Waverly’s top five were Halie Jenner (22:51) in 58th and Aubrey Akins (23:37) in 62nd.
Emma Bronson (18:01) led Athens with a 15th place finish as Emily King (24:11) took 65th and Abby Prickitt (27:04) was 71st.
On the boys’ side Waverly amassed 96 points, second beyond Bayard Rustin (61), who took the overall title.
Athens (128) came in fourth while Troy (282) was 10th.
Waverly’s Collin Wright (13:23) finished second with teammate Nate Ackley (14:13) 12th. Jayden Rose (14:34) was 23rd, Brandon Bubniak (14:40) came in 27th and Liam Traub (15:01) finished 32nd to round out their top five.
T.J. Toscano (14:23) led the Wildcats with a 15th place finish as teammate Kyle Anthony (14:30) was 20th. Matt Gorsline (14:31) was 22nd, Connor Dahl (14:36) came in 24th and Nate Prickitt (15:34) was 51st.
Troy’s Owen Williams (13:47) took third overall with teammate Aaron Manley (14:17) 18th. Robert Rogers (17:10) came in 92nd, Brandon Schrader (18:29) was 101st and Blake Shedden (19:32) finished 111th.
Two area junior high teams both took home overall titles.
The Athens girls finished with 60 points to win, paced by Sara Bronson (8:40), who won the individual title.
Also for the Wildcats Cailyn Conklin (9:33) was eighth while Thea Bentley (9:48) was also in the top 15 at 13th.
For Troy Alyssa Parks (8:43) and Lilly DePew (9:03) were second and third overall with Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn (9:41) taking 10th.
Troy won the boys’ title with 64 points, followed by Waverly (120) in fifth and Athens (148) in sixth.
Troy’s Colin Loveland (8:08) and Jacob Hinman (8:10) went second and fourth with Lance Heasley (8:20) taking eighth.
Athens’ Carter Lewis (8:32) took 11th while Waverly’s Liam Wright (8:36) was 12th.
BOYS: NEB 27, Tioga 32
Tioga’s Thomas Hurd (18:54) won the race but the Panthers packed it in 6-through-10 to pick up the non-league boys’ cross-country victory.
The Tigers also took third with Ty Middendorf (20:02) and Mason Card (20:34) finishing fifth.
NEB’s Dylan Brown (19:02) finished second with Luke Tice (20:06) taking fourth to keep them in it.
Then the maroon parade began, led by Jack Shumway (21:12) in sixth, followed by Ethan Mosier (21:17), Joey Bevacqua (21:27), Richard Palmer (22:11) and Keegan Gardner (22:57).
That was enough to stay under Tioga as Kyle Earley (23:34) and Kobe Enberg (24:00) were 11th and 12th.
Tioga’s Mariah Nichols (26:27) won the girls’ race, which didn’t feature full teams.
NEB’s Rylee McKean (27:28) was second, Tioga’s Kate Burrowes (29:42) took third, NEB’s Starla Miller (29:54) came in fourth, Tioga’s Nicole DeBoer (33:06) was fifth and Panther Meg Russell (33:43) finished sixth.
NEB won both junior high races. The boys were victorious 15-48 while the Lady Panthers had a closer 25-30 win.
NEB’s Melanie Shumway (12:39) was the girls’ winner as teammate Lilah Hughes (12:43) came in second.
NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch (13:16) finished third while Tioga took the next two spots with Emily Burrowes (14:08) and Patience Card (15:13).
Brayden Miller (12:40), Norman Strauss (12:42), Ryan Jones (12:42), Tanner Herb (12:43) and Ayden Finch (12:45) went 1-through-5 for the Panthers.
Tioga’s Andrew Early (12:47) took sixth.
