WYALUSING — The Wyalusing boys cross country team and Northeast Bradford girls team emerged victorious in a tri-meet hosted by Wyalusing on Tuesday afternoon.
Northeast Bradford’s Gracelyn Laudermilch led the pack in the girls 5000 meter run posting a winning time of 22:08. Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe placed second finishing in 22:31. Northeast Bradford’s Lilah Hughes finished third running a 22:51 and teammate Melanie Shumway was right behind in 23:01
Wyalusing took home fifth, sixth, and seventh place. In consecutive order, Laina Beebe in 23:03, Kassanda Kerin in 24:16, and Madison Patton in 24:20.
In eighth, Northeast Bradford’s Amelia Kapr finsihed in 25:25, followed by Wyalusing’s Kira Allen in 26:02 and Northeast Bradford’s Cora Franklin rounded out the top ten in 27:52.
Northeast Bradford beat Wyalusing 26-29 and took down Sayre by a 15-47 count. Wyalusing beat Sayre 15-48.
Wyalusing’s Zion Laudermilch won the boys 5000 meter race in 17:37. Northeast Bradford’s Creed Dewing placed second in 18:26 followed by Wyalusing’s Eleazar Laudermilch in 19:19. In fourth place, Northeast Bradford’s Ryan Jones ran a 19:35. Wyalusing’s Jermey Clouser closed out the top five in 19:44.
Finishing in sixth, Wyalusing’s Clayton Petlock ran a 19:56, in seventh Northeast Bradford’s Joey Bevaqua finished in 20:21, Northeast Bradford’s Will Cooley placed eighth in 20:26, Wyalusing’s Landen Kaufmann finished ninth in 20:33 and Northeast Bradford’s Tanner Herb placed 10th in 20:40.
Wyalusing beat Sayre 15-50 and took down NEB 24-31. Northeast topped Sayre 15-50.
Wyalusing runs again on Saturday in the NEPA Invitational at Bloomsburg University. Northeast Bradford is back in action next Tuesday traveling to Towanda to also race against Sullivan County.
