MANSFIELD — Down 24-15 at the half, Wyalusing scored 21 third-quarter points to rally for a 51-49 victory to remain unbeaten in the NTL on Wednesday.
Matt Brown led the Rams with 21 points and Mitchell Burke had 13, while Grayden Cobb finished with 10 points.
Shane Fuhrey had four points and Hunter Moss added three for the Rams.
Burke had seven boards and two steals and Brown had eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals.
Abram Bennett had three rebounds and two assists, with three steals, while Cobb had four steals.
Dominic Garverick led NP-Mansfield with 23 points and Logan Tokarz had nine points.
Jacob Evans had seven points for NPM, Alex Stein had six and Curtis Craig and Brody Burleigh each finished with two points.
Athens 71,
Wellsboro 51
ATHENS — Aaron Lane had 30 points to lead the Wildcats to the win.
Lane added three rebounds and two steals, and Troy Pritchard had 15 points and five boards.
J.J. Babcock had 13 points and two boards, with four assists and three steals, while Mason Lister had seven points and seven rebounds, adding three steals and two assists.
Damian Hudson had four points, nine assists, two steals and a rebound and Tucker Brown had two points and two rebounds.
Joe Grab had 18 points for Wellsboro and Darryn Callahan had 10 points.
Conner Adams had nine points and Liam Manning had eight, while Isaac Keane finished with four points and Ryan Sweet had two points.
Grab had seven rebounds and four assists, with two steals, while manning had nine rebounds and Adams had five boards and two assists. Keane had seven rebounds and two assists.
Troy 46, Towanda 39
Robert Rogers had 17 points, with five threes, and Ty Barrett had 15, 13 in the second half, as Troy edge Towanda on Wednesday.
Towanda led 21-19 at the half, before Troy scored 17 third-quarter points in the win.
Ethan VanNoy finished with seven points for Troy and Caleb Binford had three points, while Dom Ayers and Zeb Oldroyd each had two points.
Nate Parker led Towanda with 17 points and Tanner Kunkle and Trent Kithcart each had six points.
Kolby Hoffman had four points, Jyshire Robinson had three points, Justin Schoonover had two points and Neal Austin had a point for Towanda.
Kunkle had five steals and six rebounds and Parker had six boards and two steals. Kithcart had six rebounds and two steals, with two blocks and Hoffman had two blocks, while Octavious Chacona had three rebounds.
NEB 74, Williamson 47
Lucas Crown had a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists, adding five steals and five rebounds in the win.
Logan Mullen had 17 points in the game and Dan Williams had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, with two assists.
Andy Crown had 10 points and five boards and Clayton Connor had six points, three assists, two steals and two rebounds.
Tony Bisignano had four points and Jordan Lynch and Dylan Brown each had two points and two assists.
NP-Liberty 61, Canton 58
Duncan Zeafla led the way with 15 points and Brandon Thompson had 14 points and Noah Spencer had 12 in the win.
Sam Shedden had seven points, Colton Litzelman had six points and Koleton Roupp had three, while Bryan Bogaczyk and Kevin Alexander had two points.
Litzelman had four steals, three assists and three boards and Spencer had five rebounds, eight assists and two steals.
Zeafla had six rebounds, five assists and two steals and Roupp had three steals.
Thompson had seven rebounds and three blocked shots and Shedden had six boards.
Cooper Kitchen led Canton with 19 points and Ben Knapp had 12, while Zach Rentzel finished with 10 points.
Isaiah Niemczyk had nine points, Reese Allen had six and Tyler Jannone had two points.
“In a well contested game the Mounties once again pulled out the victory by three points,” NPL coach Brian Litzelman said. “After being down by as many as 11 in the third quarter, NPLHS was able to make a run and end up tying the game at the end of the quarter. Then both teams battled into the final minutes before NPLHS got a lead and held on for the victory.”
Sayre 57, CV 55
Down four after three quarters, Sayre scored 20 fourth-quarter points in the win.
Zach Moore led Sayre with 16 points, Brayden Horton had 15 and Dom Fabbri had 12 in the win.
Corbin Brown had six points, Luke Horton had four points and Matt Lane and Ethan Miller each finished with two points.
Seth Huyler had 15 points to lead three scores in double figures for CV.
Dustin VanZile had 11 points and McGuire Painter had 10 points.
Ben Cooper had seven for CV, Owen Fitzwater had four points, Tucker St. Peter and Joe Easton each had three points and Darius Johnson finished with two points.
GIRLS
Sullivan County 53, Millville 36
Sammy Albright had 14 points, seven boards, a steal and three assists in the win and Jessica King and Sophia Springman each had double-doubles.
King had 12 points, 15 boards, four blocks and an assist and Springman had 11 points, 12 boards, four steals and an assist.
Kassidy Beinlich had 11 points, eight boards, a steal and three assists and Angel Fitzgerald had five points, three boards, three steals.
Stella Harney had a rebound in the game.
Galeton 38, Austin 22
Jessie Evans had 10 points, four assists, five steals and four boards in the win and Alli Macensky had nine points, a steal, eight boards and five blocks.
Lauren Sauley had six points, 10 boards, four assists and three steals and Sandy Bliss had eight points, six boards, two steals and an assist.
Cara Parsell had five points, seven boards, an assist and a steal and Olivia Rohrbaugh had a rebound and a steal.
