TURBOTVILLE – Zion Laudermilch was never conceding a district title Thursday at Warrior Run High School. The Wyalusing junior always had his eyes set on the gold medal in the Class A boys race at the District 4 Cross Country Championships, even as he was trailing late in the race for the first time this season.
But he wasn’t about to start counting runners ahead of him and focus solely on a spot at the state meet. In his mind, that was a given and he had to work for the win.
Laudermilch didn’t get that district title yesterday, but he was thankful for the push he got from a deep field in which he finished third. He was still full of smiles following the race because he knows it’s going to benefit him heading into Hershey next week.
Laudermilch was one of two Wyalusing runners to qualify for the state meet yesterday, joining teammate Justin Hiduk, who finished fifth. They were the only area boys to advance to states. Wyalusing failed to repeat its team district title, placing second to a deep Hughesville squad which outscored the Rams, 32-60.
“I wanted the win,” Laudermilch said. “But I feel like I responded well to the competition and I made it to states next week. I’m really excited to see these kids again at states.”
Laudermilch carried the lead into the start of the third mile of the race. It was part of his plan of wanting to control the pace of the lead pack. But Hughesville’s Hunter Foust surged ahead in the final mile, posting a winning time of 16 minutes, 48 seconds on a saturated course which was soggier than an Oreo soaked in a glass of milk for five minutes.
He eventually finished third, just five seconds behind runner-up Evan Laudenslager of South Williamsport, in 17:11. Hiduk clocked a 17:21.
“In our league, the only kid that pushed him all year was Noah Shedden from North Penn-Mansfield,” Wyalusing coach Jim Schools said. “He needed to see some competition like this and step up. It’s good to see competition like this.”
Schools couldn’t have been happier with the performance of Laudermilch and Hiduk, as well as the rest of his Wyalusing team, Thursday. Coming off a fourth-place finish at the state meet a year ago, the Rams lost four of the six members of that team.
A year ago, Laudermilch and Hiduk were depth pieces to go along with state 11th-place finisher Alex Patton and Kemuel Laudermilch, who finished 20th in Hershey. They Laudermilch and Hiduk returned to the team this year trying to take the place of those two state placewinners and leading the Rams back to the top of the District 4 meet.
They knew it would be a challenge against a Hughesville team which put five of its runners in the Top 11 if the Class A race. But Laudermilch’s brother Eleazar finished just one spot out of qualifying for Hershey. Sophomore Clayton Petlock added a 16th-place finish, and Travis Bahl was 31st.
The Rams finished more than 50 points ahead of third place South Williamsport.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” Schools said. “We won our league, we won our league meet and we placed second at districts. It was a great day for our program, but especially the guys.”
“It was a lot different to step up and take on a leadership role,” Laudermilch said. “Last year I always had my teammates in front pushing me, but this year I had to be the one setting the pace. It was a lot to take on, but I really enjoyed it.”
Schools’ gameplan for all his runners didn’t change between the girls team – which won the Class A team title – and the boys. He wanted them running the first two miles with discipline and finding more aggression in the third. mile.
Laudermilch executed that gameplan and was basically shoulder to shoulder with Foust at the two-mile mark. But Foust covered the final 1.1 miles in 6:12, which was 12 seconds faster than anybody who finished in the Top 10 yesterday.
“I knew what kind of pace it was going to take to win. I knew I was going to have to push really hard to try and take the win,” Laudermilch said. “It was my goal to control the race, but I didn’t do it the best. It was my goal to get up there and take it away like I did during the season, it just didn’t work out.”
The Troy duo of Owen Williams and Seth Seymour finished in 12th and 13th, respectively in the Class A race, and Jaden Wise paced Towanda taking 18th in 19:21.
In the Class AA race, Connor Dahl was the area’s top finisher, taking 13th for Athens in 17:46, and helping the Wildcats to a fifth-place finish in the team race which was won by defending state champion Lewisburg. Kyle Anthony (18:02) was 16th for Athens, and Wildcats teammate Matt Gorsline (18:09) was 18th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.