For the first time since 1994 the Wyalusing Rams won a District 4 title.
The reward for the Rams? They will host a PIAA playoff game for the first time in school history.
In a normal year this game would be at a neutral site, but with Covid teams can host games this season.
“Our guys are extremely excited at the opportunity to be back in states, with the opportunity to make some noise,” Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes said. “The fact that the game is in our home gym is an added bonus and is something that we hope to take advantage of.”
For the seniors this means one more game in their home gym in their careers.
“Our two seniors, Mitchell Burke and Lucas Milne, are incredibly special to our program,” Keyes said.
“They are two of the best leaders that I have ever coached. They have really helped us to establish a culture that we are proud of and are constantly focused on getting better. They really hold everyone in our program accountable. Having one more home game, on this stage, will absolutely be special.”
While the Rams are facing an Old Forge team that will enter the game with a 7-8 record, it’s also a team that won a District 2 title, and one that Keyes knows will be a tough opponent.
“Old Forge is as physical of a team as we have seen,” Keyes said. “They are very well coached and will be very prepared for our game Wednesday. They play tough man defense and really execute their sets to perfection. We are vaguely familiar with them as we have had competitive scrimmages with them the past few years. Wednesday night will be a tremendous challenge for our program and one that we are looking forward to.”
The Rams know they will have to play well if they want to make it to the state quarterfinals.
“We will have to handle their physicality to be able to run our stuff,” Keyes said. “We will have to battle to control the boards as they do a great job of rebounding the ball. If we take care of the ball, rebound on 80% (or better) of our defensive rebounding opportunities, and make some shots at home, we will have a chance to be successful.”
After an offseason where no one even knew if there would be a season, the Wyalusing coaches and players know how special it is to be here today as District champions hosting a state game.
“This year has been incredibly stressful on our coaches and players,” Keyes said. “To have reached this point in the season, and to have had the success that we have had is a testament to our guys. They have stayed very focused on our goals and on continuing to get better throughout the year. Finally breaking through in districts was a huge relief, now we are hoping we can keep it going and make a run in states.”
PIAA CLASS 2A
2-1 Old Forge (7-8) at 4-1 Wyalusing (14-6)
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m. How they got here: Old Forge defeated Elk Lake, 52-43, in overtime to claim the District 2 championship. Wyalusing defeated East Juniata, 59-40, to win the District 4 title. Players to watch: Old Forge — Dante Lucarelli (6-2, Sr.), 13.3 ppg.; Michael DiGregorio (5-10, Sr.) 12.1; Mario Samony (5-9, Jr.), 8.5; Sean Donovan (6-0, Sr.), 6.8; John Giglio (6-3, Sr.) 1.9.
Wyalusing — Isaiah Way (Jr.) 14.9 ppg; Grayden Cobb (Jr.) 13.8); Blake Morningstar (So.) 6.6; Mitchell Burke (Sr.) 6.4); Abram Bennett (Jr.) 4.5; Hunter Moss (Jr.) 6.3.
What’s next: The winner advances to the quarterfinals to play District 3 champion Lancaster Mennonite on Saturday.
The buzz: Old Forge won its first District 2 championship since 2016 when it won in Class 1A. ... Old Forge is 20-24 in the state playoffs all time. ... DiGregorio has 933 points and Lucarelli has 814 in their careers. ... Old Forge coach Jared Yanniello, a graduate of Old Forge who took the team to a PIAA quarterfinal in 2007, has a career record of 77-107 and is 13-7 all time in the playoffs. . . Wyalusing won its first District 4 championship since 1994. . . Wyalusing was in a District 4 final for the second straight season. . . Isaiah Way, along with Kashawn Cameron, returned to the team this year after a year away from the sport. Way led the team in scoring in his first year back.
