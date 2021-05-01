WYALUSING — The Wyalusing boys and girls track and field teams each picked up wins over Troy on Friday.
For the Rams on the boys side they beat Troy 94-56 and the girls won 79-71.
In the boys’ pole vault Alex Hunsinger of Wyalusing won at 9-feet, 3-inches, followed by Troy’s Seth Seymour and Wyalusing’s Alex Boyd.
Marie Scarborough of Wyalusing won for the girls at 7-feet, followed by teammate Hayley Anaya and Olivia Call of Troy.
Kashawn Cameron of Wyalusing won the 100 for the boys in 11.3 followed by Troy’s Colin Loveland and Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold.
The Rams’ Olivia Haley won the girls’ 100 in 13.2 followed by Anneliese Getola of Troy and Troy’s Grace Sherman.
Getola won the 100 hurdles for Troy in 17.5 followed by teammate Elizabeth Geer and Ruth Weaver of Wyalusing.
Abram Bennett of Wyalusing won the discus at 105-feet, 1-inch, followed by teammate Jacob Palfreyman and hunter Kulago of Troy.
Hope Houseknecht of Troy won the girls’ discus at 69-feet, 2-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Marissa Johnson and Morgan Harkness of Troy.
Dustin Hagin of Troy won the 110 hurdles in 16.1 followed by Wyalusing’s Darevin Curlee and Colbrin Nolan.
Justin Hiduk won the 800 in 2:12 followed by Troy’s Owen Wililams and Jacob HInman and Catherine Brown of Wyalusing won the girls’ race in 2:46 followed by Troy’s Julia Colton and Natalie Williams.
Hagin won the high jump at 5-feet, 6-inches, followed by Wyalusing’s Ethan Lewis and Grayden Cobb and for the girls Ely won at 5-feet, followed by teammate Priscilla Newton and Call.
Troy’s boys won the 1600 relay in 3:53 and for the girls Wyalusing’s Kacey Kerin, Brown, Layla Botts and Haley won in 4:44.5
Palfreyman won the boys’ shot at 41-feet, 2-inches, followed by Bennett and Dereck Baldwin of Wyalusing.
Houseknecht won the girls’ shot at 26-feet, 6 1/2-inches, followed by Johnson and Harkness.
Hagin won the 300 hurdles in 45.6 followed by Curlee and Nolan and Sydney Taylor of Troy won for the boys in 56.7 followed by Geer and Weaver.
Wyalusing won the boys’ 3200 relay in 9:44 with a team of Hiduk, Clayton Petlock, Brody Fuhrey and Curlee and the girls team of Kerin, Sierra Allen, Brown and Kayla Beebe won in 11:33.
In the 1600 for the boys Williams won in 5:35 followed by Hinman and Evan Johnson of Wyalusing and in the girls race Allen won in 6:13 followed by Taylor and Lilly Depew of Troy.
Nolan Oswald of Wyalusing won the triple jump at 37-feet, 9-inches, followed by Troy’s Wyatt Hodlofski and Loveland and in the girls’ event Emilee Otis won at 26-feet, 10-inches, followed by Geer and Newton.
In the 400 relay Troy’s girls won in 54.5 and for the boys Wyalusing’s Arnold, Joey Gonsauls, Oswald and Cameron won in 47.0.
Bennett won the javelin at 120-feet, 7-inches, followed by Hunsinger and Travis Bahl of Wyalusing.
Marissa Johnson won for the girls at 72-feet, 5-inches, followed by Otis and Wyalusing’s Brooklyn Milne.
Bahl won the 400 in 59.0, followed by Troy’s Isaias Watkins and Wyalusing’s Jacob HOrner.
Bailey Johnson of Troy won the girls’ race in 1:13, followed by Kerin and Molly Davison of Troy.
Cameron won the 200 in 23.9 followed by Watkins and Arnold. Haley won for the girls in 27.5 followed by Getola and Troy’s Grace Sherman.
Fuhrey won the 3200 for the boys in 13:16 followed by Troy’s Brandon Schrader and Johnson.
Kayla Beebe won the girls’ race in 13:50 followed by Taylor and Depew.
Cameron won the long jump at 18-feet, 9 1/2-inches, followed by Loveland and Hodlofski. Call won for the girls at 13-feet, 11-inches, followed by Newton and Sherman.
BOYS: Newark Valley 73, Waverly 67
GIRLS: Newark Valley 99, Waverly 35
WAVERLY — Waverly’s Skyler Dengler was second in the 110 hurdles for the boys in 20.73 and in the girls’ 100 Natalie Garrity of Waverly won in 14.47 while Addison Westbrook was third in 15.11.
For the boys Ralph Johnson won the 100 in 11.79 followed by Ryan Lambert (13.04) and Treyton Moore (13.15) as Waverly went 1-2-3.
Harper Minaker was second in the 1500 for the girls in 5:45.57 and Collin Wright of Waverly won the boys’ 1600 in 4:55.89.
Waverly’s Abbey Knolles, Garrity, Gabby Picco and Kennedy Westbrook won the 400 relay for the girls in 57.23 and for the boys Alex Gadow, Nate Ryck, Lambert and johnson won in 48.41.
Ryan Clark was second in the boys’ 400 in 1:06.84 and in the 400 hurdles Dengler took second in 1:11.20.
Minaker was second in the 800 in 2:56.23 and Wright won for the boys in 2:17.19.
Kennedy Westbrook won the 200 in 28.91 and Knolles was third in 31.13.
Johnson won the boys’ race in 24.12 as Waverly went 1-2-3, with Ryck second (25.85) and Lambert third (26.46).
Liam Wright of Waverly was second in the 3200 in 11:44.53 and in the 1600 relay the Waverly girls won in 4:47.69 with a team of Knolles, Addison and Kennedy Westbrook and Picco.
Johnson, Ryck, Sam VanDyke and Gadow won for the boys in 3:59.37.
Clark won the shot for Waverly at 29-feet, 9-inches, followed by teammates Treyton Moore (28-feet, 10 1/4-inches) and Oscar Williams (26-feet, 3-inches).
Kennedy Westbrook was third in the long jump at 14-feet, 8 1/2-inches and Lambert took second in the boys’ long jump at 16-feet, 11-inches, followed by teammate Jon Searles (16-feet, 1 1/2-inches).
Gadow was second in the triple jump at 37-feet and Picco took third in the girls’ high jump at 3-feet.
Dengler was third in the boys’ high jump at 4-feet, 6-inches and Olivia Nittinger won the pole vault for the girls at 6-feet, 6-inches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.