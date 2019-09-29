BLOOMSBURG — Wyalusing boys won the NEPA Invitational at Bloomsburg University Saturday.
The Rams barely broke 100 points, finishing with 102, as they saw Kemuel Laudermilch and Alex Patton go 2-3 in the large field.
Williamsport was second with 131 while Danville (148) rounded out the top three.
Laudermilch (16:37.3) was second with Patton (16:39.8) took third. Rounding out their top five were Zion Laudermilch (17:30.7) in 15th, Logan Newton (17:50.2) took 23rd and Justin Hiduk (18:51.5) finished 60th.
Towanda (707) was 25th with Canton (765) 29th, Wellsboro (812) 30th and Sullivan County (887) 32nd.
Kaigan Stroop (18:55.7) was the top Knight finisher, taking 63rd with teammate Jasiek Zaleuski (20:23.3) 122nd.
Eric Lauber (22:13.6) finished 178th, Dominic Tavani (22:39.5) finished 185th and Luke Tavani (22:39.8) was 186th to round out their top five.
Michael Skipper (20:00.6) was 107th to lead Canton with Cayden Moon (20:54.2) 141st. Rounding out their top five were Isaac Landis (21:17.1) in 151st, Will Gowin (22:22.8) in 181st and Logan Huffman (28:05.6) in 217th.
Wellsboro was led by Aidan Fletcher (21:03) in 146th as Gabe Guignard (21:39.8) took 160th. Joseph Manning (22:12.5) finished 177th, William Manning (23:09.8) was 194th and Anthony Dunkel (24:03.6) came in 201st.
Ethan Walker (20:37.2) led Sullivan County in 131st as Christopher Walsh (22:11.4) took 175th. Francis Rixey (23:38.7) came in 200th with Riley Mosher (26:42.0) 211th and Justin Metzger (26:59.9) 212th.
On the girls’ side Wyalusing (386) was the top local team, taking 13th. They were followed by Wellsboro (459) in 16th, Canton (523) in 22nd and Towanda (726) in 26th.
Warrior Run (72) won easily followed by Lewisburg (101) and Holy Redeemer (126).
Carina Beebe (21:54.1) led the Rams, taking 40th, as Kayla Beebe (22:41.7) came in 71st. Catherine Brown (23:24) took 90th, Sierra Allen (23:44.1) was 101st and Madison Patton (23:56.7) finished 108th.
Madeline Gage (21:32.7) paced the Hornets with a 30th place finish, the highest local in the field, while Julia DeCamp (23:54.5) came in 104th.
Kylie Butler (24:15.7) was 113th, Aislinn Hoose (24:27.6) finished 119th and Alexis Banik (30:22.8) rounded out their top five in 187th.
Camille McRoberts (21:44.2) finished 34th for Canton as Madisyn Neal (23:48.4) was 103rd. Elle Binford (23:56.4) came in 106th, Rachel Rentzel (27:28.1) was 165th and Marissa Hess (27:30.9) finished 166th.
Eliza Fowler (24:40.6) led the Knights with a 127th place finish followed by Madison Nonemacker (26:35.4) in 157th.
Amy Morse (28:02.8) took 169th, Veronica Labor (29:38.1) was 181st and Macara Benjamin (29:49.7) rounded out their top five in 184th.
Sophia Springman (23:32.5) led Sullivan County with a 96th place finish while Alice Polcrack (27:18.6) took 163rd.
For junior high boys the top local was Sullivan County’s Tyler Immel (11:33.5) taking 31st.
Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin (12:46.5) was the top local girl, finishing 25th.
MCQUAID INVITATIONAL
CV’s Jules Jones (19:05.2) won the unseeded varsity A-3 race at the McQuaid Invitational on Saturday.
Her team took 11th with 284 points.
Lilli Hepfer (22:30.1) was 47th followed by Ali Beiser (22:37.4) in 54th, Ryann Slusser (25:25.8) in 142nd and Savannah Snyder (28:32.4) in 212th.
NEB had two runners in the race.
Lauryn Jones (24:13.2) was 95th and Rylee McKean (24:21.6) took 99th.
In the A-2 race Waverly’s Sheridan Talada (18:41.8) finished third as the Wolverines had just four runners.
Elizabeth Fritzen (20:17.5) was 15th, Paige Ackley (21:36.6) came in 44th and Hali Jenner (27:06.7) finished 215th.
Troy (187) was fourth as a team thanks to a tight pack that was 49 seconds apart.
Sydney Taylor (21:16.5) led the way in 35th followed by Mckenzie Bellinger (21:23) in 40th.
Rounding out their top five were Abby Lewis (21:40.9) in 45th, Mya Thuotte (21:53.7) in 54th and Julia Colton (22:05.9) in 62nd.
Emma Bronson (21:49.1) was 51st to lead Athens as Allyson Rockwell (26:36.6) came in 200th. Arin Rockwell (27:04.1) finished 214th and Abby Prickitt (27:29.2) was 221nd.
In the seeded A race Notre Dame (139) took third, led by Alyssa Walker (19:37.5) in 22nd. She was followed by Riley Soehnlein (20:10.5) in 30th, Piper Young (20:16.1) in 34th, Maura Devlin (20:18.8) in 35th and Ana Mordvinova (20:20) in 36th.
North Penn-Mansfield (469) came in 18th led by Emma Harris (21:41) in 69th. Ella Farrer (22:48.3) was 98th, Sarah Richard (23:26) took 110th, Breanna Wilson (24:20.3) finish in 134th and Matthea Mitchell (26:33.9) was 171st to round out their top five.
On the boys’ side in the A-3 race NEB (423) was 13th, CV (497) took 18th and Notre Dame (543) came in 20th.
Dylan Brown (17:53.9) was 51st to lead NEB with teammate Luke Tice (18:28.4) 82nd. Kyle Davenport (18:37) and Jehiel Dewing (18:42.3) weren’t far behind in 85th and 87th. Ethan Mosier (19:45.1) rounded out their top five with a 162nd place finish.
Seth Neal (17:22) led the Indians in taking 29th with teammate Christopher Harris (17:33.8) 37th. Also for CV Devin Gatewood (19:27.1) was 141st, Nathaniel Welch (19:34.9) was 151st and Bryson Fuhrer (22:11.2) took 287th.
Steven Gough (17:34.5) and Scott Herlan (17:40.5) were 38th and 39th to lead the Crusaders. Derek Simpson (19:15) took 130th, Gino Deleone (19:32.7) came in 147th and Neal Moore (21:08) was 243rd.
In the boys’ A-2 race Waverly (238) took fifth, Athens (284) was eighth, NP-Mansfield (410) came in 14th and Troy (628) finished 27th.
Wolverine Collin Wright (16:31.4) was fifth as the highest local finisher. Nate Ackley (17:26) came in 30th, Jayden Rose (18:02.9) was 61st, Brandon Bubniak (18:13.4) came in 70th and Kaden Wheeler (18:52.4) rounded out their top five in 101st.
T.J. Toscano (17:13.5) was 26th to lead Athens with Kyle Anthony (17:41.1) 46th. Also for Athens Matt Gorsline (18:02.2) took 59th, Connor Dahl (18:20.7) finished 75th and rounding out their top five was Nate Prickitt (19:02.7) in 111th.
Sam Shedden (16:57.9) led NPM in 17th with teammate Noah Shedden (17:04.6) 22nd. Roger Learn (19:01.5) took 109th, Seth Nelson (19:04.6) came in 114th and Mason Rutledge (20:28.4) rounded out their top five in 194th.
Aaron Manley (17:52.5) took 53rd to lead Troy with Seth Seymour (18:02.5) 60th. Tanner Hodge (19;46.8) finished 155th, Robert Rogers (20:30.3) was 196th and Brandon Schrader (22:43.7) took 259th.
In junior high girls action Athens (213) was third in the first race of the day. They were followed by Troy (302) in seventh, NP-Mansfield (447) in 11th, NEB (473) in 13th, CV (557) in 17th and Waverly (645) in 19th.
Troy’s Alyssa Parks (10:24.1) edged out Athens’ Sara Bronson (10:28.4) as they went fifth and sixth. NEB’s Melanie Shumway (10:42.4) was ninth while Troy’s Lilly Depew (10:43.3) rounded out the top 10.
NEB’s Lilah Hughes (10:57.9) was 13th, NPM’s Addison Farrer (10:59.1) took 14th and NEB’s Gracelyn Laudermilch (11:01.9) came in 17th.
In junior high boys’ action Troy (143) took fourth and Athens (514) was 19th.
NEB’s Norman Strauss (9:55.1) was 16th while Troy’s Jacob Hinman (10:03.7) took 20th.
