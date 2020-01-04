WYALUSING — Wellsboro’s Joe Grab was nearly unstoppable in the first half.
The Hornets junior had 16 first-half points as Wellsboro led 33-30 at the break.
In the second half Wyalusing cranked up the defense, holding Grab to four second-half points as the Rams pulled away for a 63-47 win to stay unbeaten in the NTL.
“I would say in the first half we did a terrible job guarding in transition,” Wyalusing’s Shane Fuhrey said. “We couldn’t stop in transition. We just weren’t helping, we were missing defensive assignments. The second half we focused more on that. We tried to get back in transition, and obviously he’s a phenomenal player and we have to come out and stop him.”
Wyalusing was unbeaten in the league, including a win over NP-Liberty, who has won against a majority of the NTL teams. But, the Rams hadn’t faced a lot of large school teams up until this point.
“We know Wellsboro has had a really good program for a long time, and I think it’s been like four years since we got them so our main focus was to come out and get a big win and try and set us good for the large school standings and just try and set up the rest of our season nice,” Fuhrey said. “We are only 9-1, so we haven’t done anything yet, we want to come out and prove to the large school teams that we are here to play.”
In the third quarter the Rams got aggressive with their press, and they forced six third-quarter turnovers. The Rams had 11 steals in the game.
“We knew they had some younger kids, we wanted to exploit that,” Mitchell Burke said. “We wanted the ball in their hands and slow down the game.”
The other thing Wyalusing wanted to do in the third was get the ball inside to Matt Brown. Brown had nine of his team high 19 points in the third, and he had 13 of his points in the second half.
“Coach has been telling me all year, I have some pretty good post moves,” Brown said. “They were giving me mismatches, and I was taking advantage of it.”
Early on in the second half the Rams saw the mismatches.
“Pretty quickly, they weren’t really the best rotations, we kind of just dished down and got open looks,” Brown said.
While Brown led the Rams on Friday, all five starters had eight points or more, four in double figures. Grayden Cobb had 12 points, Burke had 11, Abram Bennett 10 and Fuhrey finished with eight points. Hunter Moss added three points for the Rams.
“We are trying to be unselfish,” Fuhrey said. “We know everyone can score. I don’t think anyone is trying to play above anyone else on the team, we are just trying to play unselfish.”
While the Rams wanted to put pressure on the Hornets young players in the second half, the Rams own young players stepped up.
Bennett had three threes in the game and Cobb had seven first-quarter points to help Wyalusing get off to a solid start.
“They have played a lot of basketball,” Fuhrey said. “We have been playing with them for years. But, they really stepped up the past few games. At the beginning of the year it was a little learning curve, but the past few games they really played well. They are handling late game situations a lot better. We are really proud of them.”
With the lead in the fourth the Rams controlled the ball and slowed things down, looking for good shots.
“We are not trying to force anything if we get a lead,” Fuhrey said. “We aren’t trying to force any shots if we are up.”
And then as Wellsboro tried to foul the Rams, they hit their free throws. The Rams went 7-for-10 at the line in the final quarter.
“Always confident at the line,” Burke said, as he was 3-for-3 from the line in the game. “Always got to think you are going to make it and if you think you are going to make it you have a chance.”
“All our free throw shooters work on it in practice,” Brown said. “Everyone is pretty good at it. We have confidence in everybody.”
Fuhrey had four boards and four assists, with two steals and Brown had three blocks and four steals.
Burke had two assists, a steal, a rebound and a block and Cobb had two steals, three assists, a block and two boards.
For the Rams the win is a big one as they remain the only unbeaten in the NTL.
“It’s huge,” Fuhrey said. “I think this is one of our first large school games. You can’t let up one night, you have to come out every night and play hard to have a shot because the large school league is so competitive.”
Grab had 20 points for Wellsboro and Isaac Keane had 11, while Conner Adams had 10. Ty Morral and Dan Mitchell each had three points in the game.
Keane had five boards and three assists and Grab had four boards, a steal and two assists. Mitchell had three rebounds and an assist and Adams had three boards.
