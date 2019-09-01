The Wyalusing boys’ cross-country team started the 2019 season where they left on in 2018.
The Rams easily won the Bear Mountain River Run with 76 points, well ahead of second place Frankfort (112).
Canton (516) edged out Troy (517) for 20th.
Kemuel Laudermilch (16:13.20) led the way for Wyalusing with a 6th place finish while Alex Patton (16:26.40) finished 10th.
Logan Newton (16:59.30) and Zion Laudermilch (16:59.80) were back to back in 16th and 17th while Justin Hiduck (17:24.10) rounded out their top five in 27th.
Wyalusing claimed both the NTL and District IV titles a season ago and took third in the state.
Zach Rentzel (18:28.90) was 60th to lead Canton while Michael Skipper (19:14.10) came in 79th.
Rounding out their top five were Cayden Moon (20:04.90) in 112th, Will Gowin (21:32.90) in 153rd and Logan Huffman (26:58.40) in 213th.
Owen Williams (17:20.30) was 25th to lead Troy followed by Seth Seymour (19:12.90) in 78th.
Robert Rogers (20:59.00) came in 146th, Brandon Schrader (23:20.50) was 194th and Hunter Kulago (28:01.70) finished 216th.
General McLane’s Dylan Throop won the race in 15:30.70.
On the girls’ side Troy (174) came in fifth as Warrior Run (23) sported five top 10 finishers to take the team title.
Wyalusing (266) was 10th and Canton (326) finished 14th.
Mya Thuotte (21:45.50) took 20th to lead the Trojans with teammate McKenzi Bellinger (22:07.20) 27th.
Sydney Taylor (22:23) was 34th, Abigail Lewis (23:09.90) finished 53rd and Halie Buck (23:40.50) came in 59th to round out their top five.
Wyalusing’s Catherine Brown (21:34) was the top local finisher in 18th with teammate Catherine Beebe (22:05.60) coming in 26th.
Kayla Beebe (22:43.40) was 40th, Madison Patton (25:01.90) finished 95th and Joanie Nedley (34:03.30) took 155th to round out their top five.
Sara Saar (22:03.6) was 25th to lead Canton while Josie Kelley (23:06.90) finished 50th.
Elle Binford (24:08.40) took 75th, Rachel Rentzel (26:57.50) was 118th and Alexia Zeigler (27:43.80) finished 125th to round out their top five.
Warrior Run’s Lauren Trapani (17:51.3) won the race by a minute and a half.
In junior high action the Troy boys took second with 102 points. They were led by Lance Heasley (11:54.80), Colin Loveland (11:54.90) and Jacob Hinman (12:08.60), who finished 9th, 10th and 15th.
Wyalusing’s Landen Kaufmann (12:14.50) was 17th and Troy’s Logun Prouty (12:19.30) came in 20th.
On the girls’ side Troy had two in the top 10 with Alyssa Parks (12:31.80) in fourth and Lilly DePew (12:52.20) in sixth.
Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin (13:40.90) was 13th.
ELMIRA COLLEGE INVITATIONAL
The Notre Dame girls took fourth with 98 points at the event.
They tied with Delhi but lost out on sixth runner with Athens (201) taking seventh.
Alyssa Walker (15:44.1) led the way with a seventh place finish with teammate Maura Devlin (16:59.4) and Ana Mordvinova (17:00.4) 18th and 19th.
Piper Young (17:28.2) came in 26th and Alexandra Cowley (17:59.7) rounded out their top five in 28th.
Freshman Emma Bronson (18:34.8) was 31st to lead the Wildcats.
Also for Athens Elizabeth Carrie (22:47.6) was 41st, Allyson Rockwell (24.10.8) came in 42nd, Arin Rockwell (28:01.2) finished 43rd and Emily King (28:01.5) took 44th.
On the boys’ side Athens (116) came in fifth with Notre Dame (178) taking seventh.
Wildcat T.J. Toscano (14:18.9) was 12th with Kyle Anthony (14:52.9) 19th and Matt Gorsline (14:59.4) 22nd.
Connor Dahl (15:22.4) came in 27th while Brendan Jones (16:09.7) finished 36th.
Scott Herlan (14:22) led the Crusaders with a 13th place finish.
Derek Simpson (16:04.1) was 35th, Steven Gough (17:03.7) came in 41st, Gino Deleone (17:30.4) finished 44th and Neal Moore (19:04.7) rounded out the top five in 45th.
CLIFF ROBBINS INVITATIONAL
The NEB boys took 14th at the invite with 333 points as Scranton’s 93 won.
Dylan Brown (19:18) was 34th to lead the Panthers while Luke Tice (19:57) came in 61st.
Kyle Davenport (20:03) finished 64th, Jehiel Dewing (20:42) placed 89th and Jack Shumway (21:15) rounded out the top five in 102nd.
On the girls’ side Lauryn Jones (25:29) was 49th to lead the Panthers with Starla Miller (30:51) 103rd.
Megan Dewing (32.33) came in 107th and Meg Russell (34:06) finished 113th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.