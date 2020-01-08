Callie Bennett had 22 points as Wyalusing defeated North Penn-Mansfield 48-36 in NTL girls’ basketball action Tuesday.
The Rams held NPM’s leading scorer JoAnne McNamara scoreless, taking an 11-6 lead in the first quarter.
They built up a 35-20 lead after three quarters. In the fourth the Tigers tried to mount a rally, scoring 16 points, but the Rams went 7-for-12 from the free throw line, along with hitting a few baskets, to hold them off.
Catherine Brown added eight points for Wyalusing while Hailey Jayne netted six. Layla Botts and Olivia Leichliter each notched four with Olivia Spencer and Madison Putnam both scoring two.
Elizabeth Welch led NPM with 15 points, nine rebounds and six steals while Jaime Palmer added eight points to go with eight rebounds. Shaelyn Berguson netted six and grabbed four rebounds, Hannah Bowens scored four to go with eight boards and four steals, Elizabeth Kahl added two and Ashley Brubaker came away with one.
Canton 38, Wellsboro 37
The Warriors used a big third quarter defensive effort to pick up the road win in NTL girls’ basketball action Tuesday.
The Hornets led 13-8 after the first quarter but Canton cut it to 23-20 at the half.
In the third Canton held the Hornets to six points as they took a 30-29 lead.
In the final frame Warrior Reagan Kelly stepped up, scoring six of her game high 16, as Canton held on for the win.
Kelley also grabbed four boards while Elle Binford added 15 points, five boards and three steals.
Aislyn Williams netted five points with Courtney Weiskopff scoring two.
Molly Ward had another strong day on the boards, grabbing 11.
Cathryn Brought led Wellsboro with 12 points with Bailey Monks netting 10.
Emma Coolidge scored nine while Emma Brandenbrug, Kiyah Boyce and Jordyn Abernathy had two points a piece.
Towanda 73, NP-Liberty 35
TOWANDA — The Black Knights jumped out to a 25-5 first quarter lead en route to the NTL girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
Paige Manchester had 15 points, four boards and six steals to lead the Lady Knights as Hannah Chandler added 12 points.
Amanda Horton came away with 10 points and four rebounds, Porschia Bennett had eight points, six boards and three steals, Erin Barrett finished with eight points, five steals and six boards as Gracie Schoonover netted six points.
Maddie Maynard scored four with Saige Greenland, Ally Hurley, Bella Hurley, Athena Chacona and Eliza Fowler had two points a piece. Ally Hurley chipped in with six boards as well.
Eva Rice led NPL with 19 points with Darby Slatter scoring seven. Kiersten Mitstifer finished with five and Ryann Upham notched four.
Towanda won the JV game 45-12 as Schoonover had 10 and NPL’s Emily Kreger scored five.
The Knights are at Canton Thursday.
Sayre 70, Williamson 38
Emily Sutryk had a season high 27 points, seven boards and three steals as the Redskins picked up the NTL girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
They jumped out to a 20-8 first quarter lead and continued to pull away from there.
Gabbi Randall netted 17 points to go with 11 boards and four steals with Madi LaManna scoring 12. Jazz DeKay and Hayli VanDyke both scored six, as DeKay also had seven boards, Madi Wilson finished with four points to go with seven rebounds with Gabby Shaw and Ayla Miller each netting two.
Williamson’s Lateisha Peterson had a game high 31 points to lead the Warriors with Abby Root netting four. Emma Meisner scored two and Kayla Burrows finished with one.
NEB 47, Troy 26
The Panthers were able to pull away in the second half as they picked up the NTL girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
NEB jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter lead but Troy hung tough in the second, keeping a 25-13 deficit at the half.
In the third NEB held Troy to four points to secure the win.
Maisie Neuber led the Panthers with 12 points and three steals as Alena Beebe added seven points and four boards.
Jorja Welch had six points and five rebounds, Lauryn Jones and Lindsay Moore had five points a piece as Kate O’Connor and Vicky Rought each had four points. O’Connor grabbed four points and Rought nabbed six.
Julia Brown and Kayleigh Thoman rounded out the scoring with two points a piece.
Hannah Zimmerman had 12 points and four boards to lead Troy with Cessily Harding, Sydney Taylor and Bailey Johnson scoring four points a piece.
Rachel Kingsley chipped in with two points.
The Trojans travel to NP-Liberty on Thursday.
Northern Potter 42, Galeton 32
Alli Macensky nearly had a triple double as the Tigers fell in North Tier League action Tuesday.
NoPo jumped out to an 11-8 first quarter lead and pushed that advantage to 21-15 at the half. In the third they held Galeton to five points as they pulled away further. The Tigers mounted a fourth quarter charge with 12 points but it was too little.
Macensky had 15 points, 10 boards and nine blocks in the contest while Cara Parsell added eight points and 11 rebounds. Jessie Evans finished with eight points with Lauren Sauley adding one points and six rebounds.
Rebecca Martin led NoPo with 13 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.