TUNKHANNOCK — 11 area wrestlers reached the semifinals at the Tunkhannock Kiwanis Wrestling Tournament Friday.
Wyalusing had the most with five, Canton sported four while Troy and NEB each tallied one.
Hunter Manahan (120), Nick Woodruff (132), Colbrin Nolan (138), Logan Newton (152) and Jackson Chilson (220) all reached the final four in their bracket.
For the Warriors Bailey Ferguson (113), Hayden Ward (132), Timmy Ward (170) and Garrett Storch (182) were two wins away from a title.
Troy’s Sheldon Seymour (120) and NEB’s Dawson Brown (285) also made the semifinals.
Nine more wrestlers are alive in the consolations with the action to begin at 9 a.m. today.
Everybody who makes it to Saturday is in the medals.
In the team standings West Scranton (126) leads followed by Tunkhannock (112), Canton (109.5) and Wyalusing (106).
Troy (54) is tied for 16th while NEB (26) is 25th.
WYALUSING
Manahan secured a fall followed by an 8-4 win to reach the semis. He takes on Hanover’s Joe Rowley this morning.
Woodruff used back to back falls en route to the semis, where he faces top seed Dave Evans of Tunkhannock.
Nolbrin also used back to back falls to reach the final four. He takes on top seed Brett Thompson of Bradford.
Newton, the second seed, scored back to back falls to reach the semis. He faces Pocono Mt. East’s Gino Iannelli in the semis.
Chilson, the top seed, won by two falls and will face West Scranton’s Joel Trioche in the semifinals.
Also alive for the Rams is Brian Arnold (160).
CANTON
Ferguson used a fall and 10-1 major decision to reach the semis where he will face St. Joe’s Prep’s Dante Iuliano.
Hayden Ward used a forfeit followed by a 9-1 major decision over the second seed to reach the semifinals. He takes on West Scranton’s Anthony Caramanno.
Timmy Ward, the top seed at 170, scored back to back falls to reach the semis. He will face Mahanoy’s Connor Wrobleski this morning.
Storch, also a top seed, won by two falls and will take on Dallas’ Len Kelley in the semis.
The Warriors have five more in the wrestlebacks with Isaac Landis (106), Riley Parker (145), Derek Atherton-Ely (195), Trevor Williams (220) and Jaden Hulslander (285).
TROY
Seymour, the top seed at 120, used a bye and a first period fall to reach his semifinal.
He will take on St. Joe’s Prep’s Sean Guinan this morning.
Troy’s Jayden Renzo (138) and Jacob Turner (152) are both still alive in the consolations.
NEB
Brown reached the semis with back to back falls, where he takes on Dallas’ Taylor Bolesta.
Kenric Ricci (170) is also still alive.
WINDSOR CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT
Towanda moved two to the semifinals on Friday.
Tyler Hawley (113) and Alex Perez (220) both reached the final four of their bracket while Waverly’s Ethan Stotler (160) is also into the semis.
“I thought both Tyler and Alex wrestled real solid today,” said Towanda coach Bill Sexton. “Tyler was in command of both of his matches and I’m pleased with Alex. He got off to a good start in his first match and came back strong in the second one.”
Hawley won his first match with a fall then took the quarterfinal 9-0.
He faces Norwich’s Dante Geislinger in the semifinals.
Perez won his first match by fall then used a 7-4 decision to reach the semifinals.
He takes on Deposit-Hancock’s Evan Kenyon in the semis.
Stotler won his first two matches by fall, including a 34 second pin in the quarters.
He takes on Horseheads’ Jarrett O’Connell in the semifinals.
Also alive for the Knights are Joe Vanderpool (138), Aaron Herlt (285), Mykee Nowell (120), Wyatt Delamater (132), Skylar allen (138), Evan Johnson (145), Will Bowen (170), Spencer Jennings (182) and Clay Watkins (195).
“We have 11 other kids still alive in the tournament,” remarked Sexton. “We only lost two guys today.”
Waverly has seven left in the consolations: Conner Stotler (106), Rylan LaForest (126), Garrett Skeens (132), Austin Kimble (152), Trevor Meyers (170), Gage Tedesco (182) and Trent Skeens (285).
Towanda is currently 10th with 36 points while Waverly sits 25th with 15.
Wrestling begins at 9 a.m. today with the semifinals at 10 a.m. Finals should start around 4:30 p.m.
