Wyalusing comeback effort cut short by Wellsboro

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing boys basketball team came close to erasing a 13-point deficit, but the Rams fell just short in a 64-57 loss to Wellsboro on Thursday night.
The first quarter was a feeling out process for both teams. Wyalusing and Wellsboro showed each other different defensive looks and neither team created separation on the scoreboard.
Wellsboro led 17-15 after the first quarter.
The Hornets shot well in the first quarter and it carried over into the second quarter.
Peyton McClure scored seven three-pointers against Athens on Jan.17 and he showed off his range against Wyalusing in the first half.
McClure scored three from beyond the arc in the second quarter and made five total. McClure led the Hornets with 21 points.
Kashawn Cameron and Grayden Cobb each made a three-pointer in the second half to keep the Rams in the game, trailing 33-25 at halftime.
Liam Manning made life difficult for Wyalusing in the post, scoring eight of his 12 points in the first half for Wellsboro.
Darryn Callahan did a little bit of everything for the Hornets, scoring eight of his 14 points in the first half.
“It was one of those nights and coach Adams said that they felt like that was as well as they have played, and I would agree because they were awesome tonight and they had contributions from all of their guys,” Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes said
Keyes did not feel that his team played tough enough on defense in the first half.
Wellsboro picked up right where it left off in the first half. The Hornets scored 17 points for a third straight quarter and Wellsboro forced Wyalusing to keep up in a shootout.
Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar took that upon himself and he exploded for 14 points in a heroic third-quarter effort. Morningstar scored a team-high 18 points in the game.
The Rams still trailed 51-41 heading into the final quarter.
Down 55-43, Isaiah Way and Cobb scored back-to-back three-pointers cutting Wellsboro’s lead to 55-49.
Liam Manning made it 57-49 for the Hornets and Cobb answered with another three forcing a timeout trailing by just five points with three-and-a-half minutes remaining in the game.
Abram Bennett made two huge free throws for Wyalusing with 1:46 remaining and the Rams trailed 59-55.
Wyalusing missed crucial free throws down the stretch and the Hornets pulled away to seal the win.
Cobb finished with 15 points and Way scored 11 points.
“I thought we responded and the kids played really hard,” Keyes said. “I was really proud of our effort. We didn’t execute as well as we have down the stretch but I thought we played really hard.”
Wyalusing hosts North-Penn Liberty next Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Liberty is quite outstanding and Canton got us over there so that is a big one for us and our backs are against the wall right now,” Keyes said. “We lost some that we shouldn’t have early and now we are playing better but we have no margin for error in the league or district standings but we will be fine.”
