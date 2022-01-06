MANSFIELD – The Wyalusing girls basketball team clung on to a 22-20 lead entering the fourth quarter, but was outscored 17-9 in the final quarter to steal a 37-31 victory for North Penn-Mansfield on Wednesday night.
Saniya Sparrow led the way for North Penn-Mansfield (19 points, 13 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block).
Wyalusing started off the game strong as Laci Norton scored four of her 12 points and the Rams led 11-9 after the first quarter.
North Penn-Mansfield held Wyalusing to two points in the second quarter.
The Rams returned the favor in the third quarter limiting the Tigers to four points.
Everything changed in the fourth quarter as Payton Chapel scored five of her nine total points helping North Penn-Mansfield to complete its comeback.
Layla Botts scored eight points for Wyalusing and Bryn Zionkowski scored nine points on three successful threes.
Wyalusing is back in action on Friday traveling to play Troy at 7:30 p.m.
