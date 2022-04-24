WYALUSING — Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar struck out nine of the 10 batters he faced, as the Rams shut out Sullivan County 15-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Morningstar and Kenny Mapes combined for a no-hitter in four innings. Wyalusing was one walk away from pitching a perfect game.
Wyalusing’s Jacob Bruyn had two hits and two runs batted in for his third straight multi-hit game and Mapes went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Morningstar also had one hit and three runs batted in.
The Rams improved to 9-0 on the season and next host Williamson on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge, 5 Northeast Bradford, 0
ROME — The Northeast Bradford baseball team was shut out by Blue Ridge 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Cayden Mcpherson and Jack Shumway had the only hits of the game for the Panthers.
Clay Wiggins pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Panthers, only allowing three runs, while striking out seven.
Garrett Cooper pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, while striking out two.
Northeast Bradford coach Brian Salsman has talked about his team struggling with mental mistakes, but the Panthers did not commit any errors against Blue Ridge.
The Panthers travel to face Athens on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
