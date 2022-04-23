TUNKHANNOCK — The Wyalusing baseball team remained perfect on Friday, improving to 8-0 on the year after a 11-4 victory over Elk Lake.
Hunter House had an impressive showing on the mound for the Rams. The talented freshman pitched 5 2/3 innings, only allowing one run and two hits, while striking out four.
Jacob Bruyn got things going early for the Rams by hitting an RBI double in the first inning.
Another run scored on a walk and a sacrifice fly by Bob English gave Wyalusing a 3-0 lead.
Bruyn went 2-for-3 with one RBI, finishing with multiple hits for a second straight game.
Trehnon Hugo, Kevin Vandermark, Kenny Mapes, and Nick Vanderpool Jr. all chipped in a hit for the Rams.
CJ Carr pitched the final 1 1/3 innings and did not give up an earned run.
Wyalusing hosts Sullivan County today at 10 a.m.
