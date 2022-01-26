WYALUSING — The Wyalusing wrestling team defeated Williamson 43-15 and North Penn-Liberty 48-25 on Tuesday night.
At 106 pounds Wyalusing’s Evan Johnson defeated Williamson’s Wyatt Dacheux by fall at 3:58 and Johnson lost to North Penn-Liberty’s Brayden Pequignot by a 10-2 major decision.
In the 113 weight class Wyalusing’s Clayton Carr defeated Williamson’s Chelsea Hungerford by fall 51 seconds in and Carr defeated North Penn-Liberty’s Sophia Domenech by fall at 2:41.
Wyalusing’s Ayden Hunsinger defeated Williamson’s Blaine Link by fall at 1:27 in the 126 weight class and Hunsinger won by fall at 4:50 over North Penn-Liberty’s Trinity Robinson.
At 145 pounds Wyalusing’s Skyler Manahan defeated Williamson’s Nathaniel Welch by an 8-0 major decision and Manahan won by forfeit against North Penn-Liberty.
Wyalusing’s Hunter Manahan defeated Williamson’s Owen Cummings by a 15-3 major decision in the 152 weight class and Manahan won by fall at 1:21 over North Penn-Liberty’s Ryan Mayall.
In the 172 weight class Wyalusing’s Brian Arnold won by fall at 5:28 over Williamson’s Timothy Freeman.
At 215 pounds Wyalusing’s Nicholas Woodruff defeated Williamson’s Michael Sipps by a 19-4 technical fall and Woodruff won by fall at 2:27 over North Penn-Liberty’s George Valentine.
Wyalusing travels to compete in the Ultimate Warrior Tournament on Friday at West Branch high school.
Wellsboro 60, Northeast Bradford 12
NORTHEAST BRADFORD — The Northeast Bradford wrestling team lost 60-12 to Wellsboro on Tuesday night.
Northeast Bradford’s Brock Fenton earned a forfeit victory at 120 pounds.
In the 132 weight class Northeast Bradford’s Tyler Russell defeated Wellsboro’s Aiden Carson by fall at 1:26.
The Panthers compete in the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament at Bedford high school on Friday.
