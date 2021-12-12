SAYRE — The Wyalusing boys basketball team bounced back after a disappointing loss to Blue Ridge on Friday night, defeating Susquehanna 61-32 yesterday afternoon.
Wyalusing’s Isaiah Way led all scorers with 22 points. Blake Morningstar continued his hot start to the season scoring 17 points.
Morningstar scored a team-high 15 points against Blue Ridge. Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes noted that Morningstar has shown signs of growth.
“Blake has developed a lot he’s he’s got good size and athleticism and first time we’ve got a big long time so we want to utilize it,” Keyes said. “I am really happy with the way he’s playing.”
Wyalusing played hard on defense and controlled the pace of the game. The Rams utilized their speed and size to maintain a safe lead for the entire game.
Susquehanna was held to 10 points in the first half. Susquehanna trailed 29-10 at halftime the game was already out of reach, but the Rams did not let up in the third quarter pouring on 23 points to seal the deal.
“I’m just really happy with the way our guys came out with a lot of positive energy and you know we were able to take them out of what they wanted to do,” Keyes said. “we have a chance to be pretty good if we can share the ball but if we don’t share the ball, we’re only gonna be as good as we shoot it that night.”
Keyes understands that it is a long season and perfection isn’t immediate.
“We got to get back to just focusing on executing and we got to just get get back in and get through some of our set plays and stuff like that when we weren’t real organized this weekend,” Keyes said. “We got it, and e got to get back and spend a little more time on us just to get ready for the rest of the year.”
Wyalusing returns to the court on Thursday in Williamson at 7:30 p.m.
