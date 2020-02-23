TROY — All season long Mitchell Burke has been a two way force for Wyalusing.
On defense he’s guarded anybody from shooting guards to centers and on offense he’s their most consistent post player despite giving up size night and night out.
They needed all that from him, and got it, as the Rams escaped the Commons Building by the skin of their teeth, beating Canton 44-43 in the District IV, Class AA boys’ basketball semi-final Saturday.
“That was insane,” Burke said about the win. “It could have gone to either team.”
That was no lie, down by a point with 3.1 seconds left Canton’s Ben Knapp went to the free throw line.
The 6-foot, 5-inch center had been the best player in the game, dominating inside on offense and being the point man on the Warrior 3-2 zone on defense but playing all 32 minutes had taken it’s toll.
Knapp missed the first free throw short then the second long with the ball going out of bounds to Wyalusing. They inbounded it and ran out the clock for the win.
“It was intense,” said Burke. “The crowd experience was wild. I have never played in a game with that many people but it was so nice with the crowds.”
Burke finished with 14 points and seven boards despite missing much of the second quarter due to foul trouble. He also started the day on Knapp and finished it guarding Caiden Williams, giving up size to both.
“He’s a tough kid,” Keyes said about Burke. “He had a great off season in the weight room. He’s really committed himself to his athletics and he works really hard. He has some of the best leadership qualities of any kid I coached in my six years of coaching at Wyalusing.”
Knapp led Canton with 14 points, giving Wyalusing fits all game long.
“We really struggled with Ben Knapp,” remarked Keyes. “He’s an animal and coach Kitchen really simplified his game plan of ‘hey, let’s get the ball inside.’”
Kitchen was yelling that to his players all night and they listened as Caiden Williams added 12 points off the bench while six of Isaiah Niemczyk’s nine points came down low, giving the Warriors a total of 32 of their 43 points from the painted area.
“We got some foul trouble early and we went zone, which we didn’t really want to do,” explained Keyes. “They got a tone of second shots and luckily we were able to survive and went back to man in the second half and were a little more comfortable there.”
They were down 21-15 at the half before out scoring Canton 29-22 in the second half.
“Give our guys credit, they paid attention to our adjustments at halftime and we got the ball in the middle better in the second half,” Keyes said. “Mitchell Burke really made some gutsy plays and just enough scoring from everyone else to get it done.”
Matt Brown also had a really nice game with 11 points, six boards and four steals while also playing tough defense down low despite giving up size.
Abram Bennett added 10 points, Grayden Cobb scored seven and Shane Fuhrey rounded things out with two points.
Only one other player outside Canton’s front court scored with Zach Rentzel adding eight points.
Neither team hit from deep with Wyalusing out gunning Canton in 3-pointers 4-3.
“In the first half we were taking way too many threes,” Burke said. “But in the second half we decided to attack the basket and hopefully get on the free throw line.”
They got to the line more than Canton, 13-7, but neither team shot well. The Rams were 6-for-13 and Canton went 3-for-7.
Both teams started off hot, though, as in the first minute they combined to make three 3-balls with the Rams taking a 6-3 lead.
Things stopped dead cold until the 4:40 mark when Knapp hit his first bucket to cut it to 6-5. Burke had a lay-up plus a foul shot to make it 8-5 but on the next possession Williams bagged a 3-pointer to knot things up at 8-8 with 2:10 left.
A Burke free throw was all that was scored after that and Wyalusing took a 9-8 lead after the first horn.
The Rams had the possession edge in the first quarter as they worked around the Canton 3-2 zone. The Warriors, though, seemed content as Wyalusing wasn’t able to get clean looks from three.
A Rentzel free throw knotted the game up at 9-9 when the Rams went on a 4-0 run. Burke hit Brown followed by a Brown steal and lay-up to put Wyalusing up 13-9 a minute into the quarter.
That would be their last points, though, until the 1:07 mark as the Warriors went on a 10-0 run to take the lead.
Knapp started things off with two free throws, on a foul that forced Burke from the game, followed by Niemczyk nabbing an open court and steal and laying it in.
Rentzel then hit a lay-up followed by a put back.
Reese Allen then hit Knapp for a lay-up to put Canton up 19-13 with 1:50 left in the half. It would be their biggest lead of the game.
Burke came back in and nabbed a lay-up while with 35 seconds to play Knapp notched a put back for the 21-15 halftime score.
Burke did his best to keep from foul trouble but also had to take on the bigger Knapp.
“It was tough because I was giving up size,” he said. “Ben’s a big dude. I was just trying to play physical and match his physicality and I got some fouls early.”
Offense picked up after the break with the two teams trading blows.
Brown started things with a lay-up but Knapp came back with a put back. Burke followed with a lay-up with Knapp getting another bucket.
A Burke put back followed by a Cobb jumper cut it to 25-23 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
Niemczyk then had a post bucket but a Bennett 3-ball cut it to 27-26. Niemczyk hit a 3-ball of his own to extend it back to 30-26 halfway through the quarter.
Cobb found Brown for a 3-pointer to cut it to 30-29. Canton kept the lead, though, as Knapp hit Niemczyk for a bucket but a Fuhrey lay-up made it a point game again.
Williams hit a basket for Canton with 1:55 left in the quarter but with 7.5 seconds left Benentt was fouled on a corner 3-ball.
He went 2-for-3 and it was 34-33 Canton with a quarter left.
The Rams were more aggressive offensively, especially earlier in their possession.
“The were pressing and we were being so stagnant against the press,” said Keyes. “We wanted to be patient in the half court but we wanted to get the ball out in transition against the press. We were also struggling to get the ball in the middle and then we weren’t attacking it off the back end. We finally got some easy buckets and that kind of opened the game up for us.”
In the fourth nobody scored until the 6:20 mark when Wyalusing took their first lead since early in the second quarter when Burke had a lay-up off a Fuhrey pass. A Cobb runner in the lane made it 37-34 Wylausing with 5:55 left in the game.
After a few rim outs Canton got another bucket as Williams hit one from the post. Bennett followed with a drive and lay-up but a Williams old fashion 3-point play tied things up at 39-all with 2:50 left in the game.
At the other end the Rams reclaimed the lead as Cobb found Brown for a lay-up but a Knapp post up tied things up with two minutes to play.
Burke was fouled at the other end and hit the second of two free throws for a 42-41 lead with 1:44 left to play.
Canton’s next possess ended in a turnover with the Warriors forced to foul, sending Burke to the line. With a minute to go he hit both to give Wyalusing a 3-point lead.
On Canton’s next possession Rentzel hit Williams on a pick and roll for a lay-up to cut it 44-43 with 37 seconds left.
Canton sent Burke back to the line and he missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 29.5 seconds left.
The Warriors next possession wasn’t amounting to much until the ball was knocked out under the basket with 6.1 seconds to play.
They threw it in to the wing where Wyalusing fouled, having three fouls to give. From the side out of bounds Canton lobbed it inside to Knapp, who came down with it a few feet in front of the rim. When he went up he was hacked and sent to the line with 3.1 seconds to go.
The rest is history.
The Warriors will move on to play Sayre in the third place game some time next week while Wyalusing will face Bloomsburg for a District IV title. Both games don’t have venues yet but the Rams’ should be on Thursday.
The Panthers are an unfamiliar opponent and Wyalusing expects a heavy dose of scouting this week.
“We have to watch film,” said Burke. “Really scout them because we’ve never seen them before except for summer league games. Hopefully we can scout them good.”
