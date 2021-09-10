WYALUSING — Muncy proved why it is ranked by some as the second best team in the state rolling over Wyalusing 42-8 on Thursday night in Wyalusing.
Muncy scored in four plays on the first drive and did not look back. Led by a lethal running attack, Muncy gouged Wyalusing for 247 total rushing yards exhausting the Rams defense.
“Muncy is a very good team and very well coached team,” Wyalusing head coach Henry Laboranti said. “They have really big boys up front and we had a rough day today but I think our boys held in and did everything they could.”
Muncy’s freshman running back Austin Johnson and fellow running back Ty Nixon looked untouchable at times. Johnson rushed for 119 yards and four touchdowns. Nixon ran for 128 yards and one touchdown.
The trouble for Wyalusing was the passing game. QB Blake Morningstar couldn’t get rolling as he went 6 of 25 for 86 yards. Running back Brian Arnold failed to find his usual success on the ground either.
Muncy ran the ball 26 times and it ran the Rams defense ragged.
Muncy jumped out to a 35-0 lead at the half eliminating any chance of a second half comeback. The field was muddy and the rain was at times miserable, forcing a lightning delay at one point in the game. The conditions made it even harder for the Rams defenders to make tackles.
Muncy quarterback Branson Eyer had a perfect outing going 6 of 6 for 111 yards including one score. Muncy did fumble the ball twice but the momentum never showed any signs of flipping.
Wyalusing falls to 1-2 on the season and the going only gets tougher, playing Canton on the road on Friday Sep. 17 at 7 p.m.
“We prepare for every opponent like the next and every opponent is the same so we will go over our fundamentals and we will make adjustments based on what we see on film and go from there,”Laboranti said.
Muncy improves to 2-1 on the season and rolls on to play Cowanesque Valley on the road on Friday Sep. 17 at 7 p.m.
