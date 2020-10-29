NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Christian got off to a 2-0 lead on their way to a 5-3 win over Wyalusing in the District 4 playoffs on Wednesday.
For the Rams their season comes to an end with the loss.
Emily Garvin had four goals in the game for Northumberland who entered the game with just one loss on the year, to Troy.
Emma Daku-Treas of Northumberland started the scoring off an assist from Anna Ulmer in the fifth minute.
Eight minutes later Garvin scored off an assist from Ulmer to make it 2-0.
Wyalusing got on the board to start the second half in the 42nd minute as Callie Bennett scored.
Garvin made it 3-1 for Northumberland six minutes later off a Lillian Rees assist. and she scored again seven minutes later off an assist from Daku-Treas to make it 4-1.
Wyalusing got another goal from Olivia Haley eight minutes later off a Hailey Jayne assist, before Garvin got her fourth goal eight minutes later off another Daku-Treas assist.
Faith Laudermilch scored for Wyalusing with eight minutes to go to cut the deficit to two, but that’s as close as the Rams would get.
Wyalusing had five shots and no corner kicks in the game and Pearl O’Connor had 10 saves.
Northumberland had 15 shots and seven corner kicks and Rebekah Hayner had two saves in goal.
