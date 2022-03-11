WYALUSING — Entering the night without two starters, the Wyalusing boys basketball team was already at a deficit before Thursday’s Class 2A PIAA State Playoff game against Old Forge even tipped off.
The absence of Isaiah Way and Kashawn Cameron was most definitely felt, as Old Forge went on to dominate the game and win 59-30.
“It’s been a tough couple of days,” Wyalusing coach Brent Keyes said. “I’m certainly not making any excuses, and don’t take anything away from Old Forge, but it’s been a tough couple of days.”
Old Forge opened the game on a 6-0 run and forced Wyalusing to take a timeout three minutes in.
Immediately out of the break, Nolan Oswald got Wyalusing on the board and the Rams fought back to get within three, trailing 12-9 after one quarter.
Things began to unravel for the Rams in the second quarter.
Old Forge put together a 10-0 run and led 28-15 at halftime.
“You take a couple of guys out of our rotation, we were playing with seven guys … Grady (Cobb) was a little under the weather, so we were missing two-and-a-half guys essentially,” Keyes said. “When you face a good program that plays as hard as they do, you’re not going to overcome that.”
Keyes complimented the role Trehnon Hugo played in the minutes he was on the floor.
The Old Forge offense continued to fire on all cylinders and added 18 points in the third quarter to lead 46-23 going into the fourth, eventually going on to win by 29.
“(Old Forge) shoots really well, and I actually thought we guarded their actions very well, but they made some tough shots,” Keyes said. “We needed everything to go our way with missing some guys, and obviously it didn’t.”
The Blue Devils were consistently getting second chances on offense, and prevented the Rams from doing the same, which is perhaps where they missed Way the most.
“Isaiah figured out at some point this year you can affect the game without scoring,” Keyes said. “He didn’t average as much as he did last year — though he did have some big nights — but he really rebounded the ball for us. Not having that made it very difficult for us to rebound.”
Keyes was pleased with the effort his team gave, but missing two starters had an effect on the chemistry on the floor, just as it would for any team in that position.
“You take a couple guys out (and it changes) every little thing we do,” he said. “Taking care of the ball in the first quarter — we don’t turn the ball over with those two guys playing — and that’s not a knock on the guys we had, but you’re used to guys being in certain spots. At this time of year, you know how you’re playing together, and then you’re not playing like that anymore.”
Blake Morningstar led the Rams with 12 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Cobb scored six points and dished out a team-high three assists for Wyalusing.
Abram Bennett added six points and Nolan Oswald had four.
Old Forge’s Joe Macciocco led all players with 25 points.
Despite the circumstances, the Rams fought hard, not just on Thursday night, but for the whole season.
“I’m incredibly proud of our guys. They’ve meant so much to our program and to me,” The last (time in) the locker room is always hard, but I just thank them for everything they do. We don’t say thank you a lot as coaches, and we probably should more, because what they do every day means the world to me.”
The Rams conclude their season with a record of 19-8.
Though it ended sooner than they would have liked, it was still a successful year, as the team won the NTL Small School Title and the District IV Championship.
Thursday also marked the final game for Wyalusing’s six seniors, who Keyes acknowledged for all the work they have put in and the success they brought.
“I don’t want to take away from our season and our seniors, and everything they’ve meant for our program,” he said. “They’ve accomplished a lot here in the last couple years.”
