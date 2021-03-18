WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams erupted to start the game, but a quiet start to the second half doomed them in the opening round of the PIAA state basketball playoffs. Old Forge pulled away in the third period to beat Wyalusing 59-52.
Abram Bennett opened the game with consecutive three-pointers and the Rams led 6-0. With the Blue Devils gathering composure, Bennett hit another three. His teammates Gradyen Cobb and Hunter Moss also contributed from behind the arc before the first quarter ended.
Defensively, the Rams shut out Old Forge’s leading scorer, Dante Lucarelli. Mitchell Burke and Blake Morningstar followed Lucarelli everywhere and held him scoreless. After one quarter, Wyalusing led 19-15.
With Lucarelli silenced, Old Forge’s Michael DiGregorio stepped up to lead the Blue Devil offense. He drove to openings and made the open shots. DiGregorio had eight points in the first and continued scoring in the second. By halftime, he had dropped 14 points on the Ram defense. Old Forge battled back to tie the score at 27 just before halftime.
Old Forge answered the opening whistle of the third quarter with a 13-4 run. DeGregorio continued to pick up points and Lucarelli began to warm up. Lucarelli finally found the net with a three pointer from the right side and added nine more points as the half progressed.
Old Forge maintained a ten point lead from midway through the third until midway through the fourth. Wyalusing showed signs of a rally. Down eleven, Bennett connected on three free throws when he was fouled on a three-point attempt. Bennett hit another three-point shot and a Burke basket pulled the Rams within four, 53-49, with 2:48 left to play.
Old Forge slowed the pace and played possession to eat up the clock. DiGregorio went 5-for-7 from the free throw line down the stretch to keep the Rams at bay. Wyalusing struggled to get their shots offensively and only managed a three-pointer from Hunter Moss.
When the buzzer sounded, Old Forge led 59-52.
Wyalusing head coach Brent Keyes acknowledged the difference in his team for each half. “I thought we did a really good job in the first half. And then, they got on the glass on us in the third quarter. We didn’t get the right shots. They started to be able to control the game.”
Bennett had 15 points, with four threes, for the Rams. Cobb had nine points and Morningstar and Burke had eight points each.
Moss had six points, Isaiah Way had four points and Kashawn Cameron had two points.
Burke had six rebounds and two assists and Bennett had three rebounds and two assists. Cobb had five assists and two rebounds and Morningstar had three rebounds.
DiGregorio had 21 points to lead Old Forge, and Lucarelli had 12 points, while Ayden Davitt had 11 points.
When asked about his senior leaders, Burke and Lucas Milne, Keyes raved. “Those kids have meant more to this program than most do. They are incredibly unselfish and they’re the best leaders I’ve ever coached.”
While this ends the season, Keyes is looking forward to next season. “We lose leadership, but we got guys coming back. Hopefully we’ll have an off-season, try to be back here and maybe even deeper.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.