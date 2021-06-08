CRESSON — Mount Union entered Monday’s PIAA playoff game with Wyalusing as a high-scoring team that has hit 25 home runs this year.
In the opening round of states they added to their home run total, in a 12-3 win over the Rams.
Wyalusing did plenty at the plate on Monday, in fact they pounded out 10 hits on the day.
But, in the end it wasn’t enough as Mount Union was strong all day at the plate.
Haley McGroarty had two hits, with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Hailey Jayne had two hits in the game.
Callie Bennett, Laci Norton, London Edwards, Jenelle Johns, Danella Cornell and Sydney Friedlander all had hits in the game.
Bennett had a double and a run scored, Norton scored a run and Edwards and Friedlander each had RBI.
Jayne struck out six in the loss.
Morgan Brumbaugh led Mount Union with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored and Karrigan Woodward had a pair of doubles.
The result of the district final on Saturday made a big impact on Monday. While Line Mountain, who edged Wyalusing 2-1 in the AA final, made a trip to Tunkhannock, and beat Elk Lake, the Rams made a three-hour ride for a noon start.
The Rams graduate six seniors, including two-time all-state pitcher Jayne, who have won at every level, from the time they were nine winning minors Little League, through Majors and Juniors Little League and capturing a district title their freshman year in high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.